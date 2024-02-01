A support worker has been issued a warning after causing a woman to fall and pulling her by her armpits. Picture: Google Maps

A watchdog has issued a formal warning to a care home worker who caused a vulnerable woman to fall and subsequently pulled her along the floor by her armpits. Salieu Ruffai, a support worker, was found to have used incorrect procedures when trying to move the resident from her chair without waking her.

Additionally, Ruffai neglected to use a hoist after the woman's fall, opting to drag her along the floor instead from the bathroom back to her chair. The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) also criticised the caregiver for not seeking assistance and for failing to report the incident to superiors, suggesting an attempt to conceal their wrongdoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said the behaviour of Ruffai, who was working at Orchard Grove House in Glasgow, fell below the "acceptable standard of care expected of a social service worker". The watchdog said: "By causing (the woman) to fall and then dragging her along the floor by her underarms and failing to use a hoist to move her safely after she had fallen, you violated the rights of the service user to be cared for in a dignified manner and placed her at risk of serious physical and emotional harm."

The watchdog added: "Failing to seek assistance or to report that [the woman] had fallen placed her at further risk of harm and showed a disregard for her wellbeing."