High-rise flats that towered over Glasgow’s skyline since the 1960s have been demolished.

The Wyndford towers, located in the Maryhill area of the city, were torn down with a controlled explosion on Sunday afternoon (March 23). Hundreds of locals gathered to watch the historic moment for the city after the hise-rise building were deemed not fit for habitation by Wheatley Homes.

An exclusion zone had been put in place surrounding the demolition site. Residents from nearby homes were given breakfast and £100 Tesco vouchers at a nearby evacuation site.

Hundreds of people gathered in north Glasgow to watch as the Wyndford towers were demolished. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The three high-rises have been demolished to make way for a new development that will see the creation of 386 new affordable homes. The new development will also include a new community hub, which will feature a multi-use hall, gym, cafe and internet access.

Frank McAfferty, Wheatley’s group director of repairs and assets said: “This is a new dawn for Wyndford, and our regeneration work will transform the area for generations to come.

“We’d like to thank everyone in Wyndford for their support and understanding during this important part of the community regeneration project. We will continue to work closely with the community to make sure their voices are at the heart of the transformation of the area.”

The three Wynford towers had been a key part of Glasgow's skyline since the 1960s. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Some of those who turned out to watch the demolition included protesters, who argued that the flats should be retrofitted rather than demolished. Those protesting the move previously brought in architect Malcolm Fraser to put forward the retrofit plan amid concern over the environmental impact of destroying the buildings.