The children at the school come from 35 different countries and speak 28 different languages between them.

An artist who transforms streets by painting houses in different colours has now brought her 'rainbow' touch to a school building that offers a safe space for families. Tash Frootko, 44, has already turned dozens of homes in Gloucester into a sea of red, white, green, blue pink and yellows.

Pupils have now enlisted her help to paint a vibrant mural on a school building that will host a safe space for families. Tredworth Infant School in Gloucester opened its new community hub called The Hive on Monday (6 November).

It will host a weekly coffee morning, adult learning and will provide a clothes and foodbank. The children created their own designs, which were given to artist Tash Frootko, to come up with the final mural.

Tash Frootko in front of her latest street to be given a splash of colour (Tom Wren SWNS)

Tash, who is 44 and shares her work on Instagram, said: ''A huge part of my project is visiting the local schools and inviting the pupils to come on this incredible colourful adventure with me. Tredworth Infant and Nursery Academy have been incredibly supportive of my work and asked me what I could do to transform the look of one of the school's buildings.

"With the school's emblem being a rainbow it was the perfect opportunity to create a vibrant and eye-catching design."

Tash is well-known for her work transforming the streets and squares of Gloucester as part of her 'Rainbow City' project. She has been recasting the city through her use of colour since 2018.

Tracy Shipp, headteacher at Tredworth, said the school were looking to change the use of the building "for some time" - and had been inspired by the colour Tash had brought to the city.