Friends and family of a TV producer and director struck down by a brain tumour have launched a desperate plea for treatment to save his life.

Jonathan Clough has worked on high-profile shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Gogglebox, The Apprentice and MasterChef. A year ago, aged just 35, he had just learned about a job that would take him to Alaska for a new programme - but within hours of hearing the exciting news he collapsed with a seizure and was rushed to hospital.

Two months later an MRI scan revealed he had a Grade 4 glioblastoma - a brain tumour - and he instantly had surgery to remove as much as possible.

“What followed was an intensive six weeks of double chemo and radiotherapy, followed by a further six months of chemotherapy,” says a GoFundMe page set up to help him and his family.

It goes on to say: “For a while, we had hope. His scans showed the treatment was working, keeping the tumour stable. We dared to dream we’d fight this for a while. But now, our worst fears have come true. The latest scans show regrowth and new activity. This new activity is considered inoperable.​​”

The fundraiser was set up on Friday and has already reached more than £32,000 of its £50,000 target.

The statement, published on behalf of Jonathan and his partner Tracy, adds: “The NHS’s care and support has been incredible, but we are now left with very few options. Brain cancer receives a fraction of the funding compared with other forms of cancer; one of the reasons research is slow to progress and treatment hasn’t changed in 20 years. We are now in the process of exploring trials that are happening, hoping that we can find one that Jonathan is eligible for and will be accepted onto.

Alongside this, we urgently need access to private treatments, specialists, and medications. We are doing everything we can to give Jonathan more time — time to be with our children, time for them to have their Daddy by their side. He’s desperate to see our daughter start school this September, see her first Nativity and just to enjoy watching his children grow. But these treatments are frighteningly expensive.

“We’ve uprooted our lives, moving from London to Wigan to be closer to family for support. We left our jobs and lost our income, focusing entirely on getting Jonathan the care he needs and being together through this. The cost of appointments, treatments and medications (as well as travel and accommodation) is overwhelming. Which is why we have reluctantly set up this page.

“We need help. We have no other choice. Any support you can offer will open doors to life-extending options here in the UK and possibly abroad. And buy us more time.

“We know it’s hard for everyone at the moment. Believe us when we say that we’re only asking for this help from anyone in a position to do so. We know that isn’t everyone and no matter how close you are to us we will not feel offended if this isn’t the help you can offer. Thank you for reading, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any help you can give — whether through donations, sharing our story, or simply keeping us in your thoughts.”