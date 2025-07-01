Kelsey Parker has returned to Instagram to celebrate her six-year-old daughter on her birthday – just a week after her baby was still born.

Kelsey, the widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker, announced last week her third child, Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, had been "born sleeping" shortly before her due date. Since then, she and partner Will Lindsay have taken time away to grieve privately as a family.

However, today Kelsey returned to social media in order to commemorate her daughter, six-year-old Aurelia's, birthday. Kelsey had Aurelia, as well as four-year-old Bodhi, with her late husband Tom Parker, who died of glioblastoma, a form of brain tumour, in 2022.

Kelsey posted a heartbreaking video montage of Aurelia growing up – starting in the arms of The Wanted star Tom as a tiny baby. The video then zooms through the six-year-old's life, including birthday parties and playing in a buggy with Bodhi.

Kelsey wrote: "Aurelia means ‘The Golden One’ and that’s what you are, you’ve been through so much my darling daughter, but you’re the most precious little girl any mummy could wish for. I’m so happy we got to spend this weekend celebrating your birthday and turning another year older. I’m beyond proud of you and the amazing young woman you’re growing up to be."

Kelsey shared the devastating news that her son, Phoenix, was still born last week, posting a poem to fans, "For Phoenix. Born sleeping, forever loved." She added next to the poem: "Before I receive an influx of lovely messages and heartfelt well wishes, I want to just say that I truly appreciate everything you are all going to say and share.

"But with the news being so raw, I would really like to ensure that we as a family are given space and time to process this devastating and earth-shattering news. I love you all and thank you for your understanding and space."