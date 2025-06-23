Kelsey Parker in happier times with husband Tom | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Podcast host Kelsey Parker has announced that her baby has died - three years after her pop star husband was killed by a brain tumour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The widow revealed she was expecting her third child in January, and on Sunday shared an Instagram post with the news that her son was “born sleeping”.

She lost her husband, The Wanted star Tom Parker, in 2022 after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, and the baby was her first with her new partner Will Lindsay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parker, who is mother to Aurelia, five, and Bodhi, four, with the late singer, shared a poem on Instagram about the boy she was expecting, whom she and Lindsay had named Phoenix.

“For Phoenix, Born Sleeping, Forever Loved,” the poem began, with a caption: “Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, you will forever be loved.”

After sharing the post, Parker also put up an Instagram story which read: “Before I receive an influx of lovely messages and heart-felt well wishes, I want to just say that I truly appreciate everything you are all going to say and share.

“But with the news being so raw, I would really like to ensure that we as a family are given space and time to process this devastating and earth-shattering news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love you all and thank you for your understanding and space. Love always, Kelsey, Will and The Parker Family.”

Parker has previously spoken candidly about how trolls have made her feel guilty for having a new partner.

She said in March: “I’m always going to have guilt but what’s so hard is that Tom’s not here any more, so what do people want me to do? Our house was full of so much sadness but now it’s full of happiness, the kids deserve that more than anything.”

Following her husband’s death, Parker has raised money for a brain tumour charity by organising annual charity football matches in his memory.

The 34-year-old hosts a podcast with model Georgia Jones called Mum’s the Word! where the pair share parenting advice with celebrity guests.