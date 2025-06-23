This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Today is National Pink Day - and in celebration of this fabulous day I’ve found five of the most perfect pink dresses on the high street.

I have been a life-long pink lover. There’s are a sign which hangs in my home which reads “the colour pink makes everything pretty”. It’s a mantra I firmly believe in.

It seems I’m not the only one that does as today, (Monday June 23), is National Pink Day. Yes, a day dedicated to the best colour of them all. Be it a Barbie pink, a deep fuchsia, a romantic rose, or hot pink shade - whichever is your favourite hue, today is the day to proudly show off your adoration of it. Excuse the obvious phrase use, but I’m tickled pink by this day.

The colour brightens up every room of my home - from my glittery pink kettle in the kitchen, to the pink rug in the living room and the pink ornaments in my bedroom. If I’m clothes shopping, my eyes will automatically be attracted to anything pink, I decorate my house with a pink theme for Christmas, and if I need anything new I’ll firstly see if it’s available in pink. And I mean anything.

My friends always comment on the fact that I have pink cosmetic pads and marvel and how I have been able to find such an item. But, for me, it’s just a part of my nature to seek out pink products. It’s become a trademark; I am known for my love of pink and I’m really about that. I’m a pink-a-holic and I don’t mind admitting it.

I’d go as far to say that the colour pink is a part of my identity; it brings me so much joy. Like Audrey Hepburn, I believe in pink. I haven’t had to do anything special for this day as I wear pink on a daily basis. I don’t feel right if I don’t. As I type, I am wearing a pink dress, have my nails painted pink and have a pink flower in my hair.

5 best pink dresses available to buy to celebrate National Pink Day on June 23 2025. Photos by Anthropologie/ASOS/Next. | Anthropologie/ASOS/Next

If you would also like to add a pretty pink dress to your wardrobe, take a look below at 5 of the best which are available to buy right now on the high street.

3D floral midi dress

3D floral midi dress from River Island. | River Island

This River Island 3D floral dress is a beautiful statement piece. As well as pink, the other thing I adore is florals so this dress combines two of my favourite things - and in the most elegant way.

I love that the flowers aren’t just a part of the fabric, but also 3D embellishments. It makes it so eye-catching and unusual. It’s the perfect occasion dress.

Pink tiered maxi dress

H&M

This H&M pink tiered maxi dress is dreamy. Perfect for the days when either you’re not sure exactly how warm it’s going to be, or you’re caught off guard by a sudden sunny day, (you know what I mean ladies), or if you simply want to enjoy the heat but still be well covered.

It’s made from viscose blend which means it will keep you cool. There’s a super flattering deep V-neckline at the front, adjustable spaghetti shoulder straps and narrow elastication at the back for a perfect fit and there’s also a concealed zip at one side for structure.

It gives a flared silhouette with gathers for added volume. It’s an ideal day dress, but will also take you in to the evening if needed.

Diamante trim strappy square neck pointelle knitted skater mini dress

Diamante Trim Strappy Square Neck Pointelle Knitted Skater Mini Dress by Lipsy. | Lipsy/Next

This Lipsy diamante trim strappy square neck pointelle knitted skater mini dress will be sure to turn heads - the perfect outfit for a wedding guest or race day. It’s also great if you want an occasion dress, but don’t want to go too over-the-top. But, at the same time the diamantes elevate it above an everyday dress and will make you feel special.

You can’t go wrong with a bit of sparkle, in my opinion, and my wardobe is also full of diamante-embellished items. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, so said Madonna. Or diamantes for those of us who do have Madonna’s bank balance.

Printed broderie strapless mini dress

Printed Broderie Strapless Mini Dress by Debenhams. | Debenhams

This sweet Debenhams printed broderie strapless mini dress features a vibrant floral print and delicate broderie detailing, making it the ideal addition to you summer wardrobe for an effortless but effective look.

The strapless bandeau design ensures a flattering and comfortable fit for all body shapes, while the mini length makes it suitable for all. It’s great for days out, but could also be used as a beach cover-up.

The Tommie cap-sleeve smocked front-zip midi shirt dress

The Tommie Cap-Sleeve Smocked Front-Zip Midi Shirt Dress by Anthropologie. | Anthropologie

I love this modern take on the smock dress, the Tommie cap-sleeve smocked front-zip midi shirt dress by Anthropologie. Complete with a form-fitting smocked waist and a contemporary zip-front, this airy shirt dress is just what you need when you want a casual look - but you still want to stand out. There’s a sexy edge to the zip detail, while the smock style will ensure a flattering silhouette.

Wishing you happy shopping, and also a very happy National Pink Day.

