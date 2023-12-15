More people are said to be having a pink Christmas this year due to the huge success of the Barbie film - but I've been doing this for years

NationalWorld reporter Rochelle Barrand has been having a pink Christmas long before Barbie made it trendy. Pictured are some of her pink decorations. Photo by Rochelle Barrand.

This Christmas, many people are having a pink-themed festive season after being inspired by the runaway success of the Barbie film in the summer.

Searches for 'pink Christmas tree' and 'pink Christmas decorations' have apparently soared in recent weeks and months, as people look for an alternative to the traditional seasonal colours of green, red, gold and silver. Instead, they are opting for pink baubles, tinsel and lights. In addition, Lush have released their annual Snow Fairy products. The limited-edition pink winter range, scented with bubblegum and candyfloss, has returned with its biggest collection yet, and Lush has announced that one Snow Fairy product is sold every five seconds in the UK.

The stage was previouisly set for the year to celebrate all things pink when Pantone announced viva magenta as 2023’s colour of the year in January due to it being “powerful and empowering" - and then Barbiecore made the pink trend explode. For a pink-lover like myself this means that it has been a wonderful year. It's been my favourite colour for my whole life, so it's been great to see lots of pink products in every shop I go in.

Now the festive season has rolled around, it's also great to know that my decorations are trendy this year too. It's fun to feel like I've been ahead of the curve on a trend. The colour theme I choose for everything in my life is pink - and it's something I was delighted to write about for a previous article detailing why embracing the colour pink should be celebrated for all.

In December 2021, a few months after moving in to my first home, I had another exciting first - buying my first Christmas tree. I chose an artificial one because I feel it's more cost effective, and as soon as I found the tree I wanted I set about finding baubles to adorn it. Your first question will likely be 'is your tree pink?'. The answer is actually no, and the reason for that is simple - if I bought a pink tree then I'd have a big issue with clashing when it came to choosing my decorations and I do realise that sometimes less is more.

When it came to choosing those decorations, the biggest thing I had to decide was what hue of pink I wanted to go with for my theme. In the end, I decided on combining a mixture of pink shades because I found that, as I visited various shops, I was drawn to decorations that were rose, fuchsia, magenta and blush. Let me tell you, it's far easier and quicker to choose your decorations when you walk into a store and automatically zone in on one section of the display. I also chose pink tinsel to hang on mirrors and furniture and, knowing the level of my pink obsession, my family also gifted me various additional pink decorations including a pink glitter reindeer statue and a pink angel statue.

Though my main tree is not pink an extra table top Christmas tree, which is indeed pink. Not only that, the branches are feathers and it has inbuilt pearl decorations. My mum bought it for me when I was about 12-years-old, but I still love it now just as much as I did then. I'm sure i'll still be putting it up for many years to come. When friends come to visit me at Christmas time, they smile as soon as they see it and say 'of course you had to have a pink tree somewhere'. My love of pink has become something of my trademark, but I love that.

Just this week, I met with two friends to make our own wreaths. They were not the least bit surprised when I pulled various pink flowers, feathers and glittery bows out of my bag. 'That's just you', they said. One even lovingly dubbed my creation the Barbie Christmas wreath, and I was happy with that comparison. Like most people, I look out for new decorations to add to my collection every year - this year I bought a rocking horse figurine, and a fairy hanging decoration to add to my tree. They're both pink, naturally. Any other colour just wouldn't look or feel right in my home.

Not absolutely every decoration is pink, I admit. I am also a huge fan of Disney and anything glittery or sparkly, so some of my baubles are along these themes instead as I realise not every bauble can meet all of these tastes. (I was never going to find a Prince Eric in a pink outfit bauble, but I made sure I found one of Ariel wearing a pink dress). But, I've made sure the angel on top of my tree is wearing a pink dress. She is 31-years-old now, which makes her one year older than me. My mum, whom I inherited my love of pink from, has told me how she searched high and low for an angel fairy topper which not only wore a pink dress but had dark hair so as she represented her. I can remember my mum lifting me up to put her atop our tree when I was little, and now that I have my own home she's been passed down to me. The colour pink has always been very important in my family, it's always sparked joy and no other colour will bring that same happiness.