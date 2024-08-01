Watch more of our videos on Shots!

GPs in England have overwhelmingly voted in favour of industrial action with appointments set to be cut as doctors move to work-to-rule.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said that 98% of GP members voted in favour of industrial action amid a dispute around funding levels. GPs in England may now begin a work-to-rule action, which means that the number of appointments per day can be limited to just 25 patients.

Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, chair of BMA's GP committee for England, said: “We had a huge response to this ballot, and the results are clear – GPs are at the end of their tether. This is an act of desperation. For too long, we’ve been unable to provide the care we want to. We are witnessing general practice being broken. The era of the family doctor has been wiped out by recent consecutive Governments and our patients are suffering as a result.”

NHS England has warned that the action could bring with it significant disruption. Dr Amanda Doyle, NHS National Director for Primary Care and Community Services, said: “GPs and their teams are the bedrock of the NHS, and we recognise they are working really hard and dealing with record demand.

“On behalf of patients, the NHS has a duty to plan for collective action, and we will continue to work with government to find a resolution and end collective action. Our message to the public remains the same – they should continue to come forward for care during this collective action, as GP practices will remain open.”