Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The sister of a 22-year-old mental health charity volunteer who took her own life has posted an emotional tribute on TikTok, prompting an outpouring of support from strangers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace Nevens, from Morpeth, volunteered for the mental health charity Mind while balancing her university studies, athletics training, and a busy social life. She died on November 4, just six months after celebrating her 22nd birthday.

Her sister Lucy shared a video on TikTok showing Grace smiling and holding a birthday cake, with Stand By Me playing in the background. The caption read: “One minute you’re celebrating your sister’s 22nd birthday with her, 6 months later you’re sat at her funeral – I’ll love you forever Gracie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video has prompted many to share their condolences, with others vowing to honour Grace on their own birthdays.

Grace Nevens died on November 4, just six months after celebrating her 22nd birthday. | TikTok (Lucy Nevens)

One user commented: “I’m Gracie, I’m 22 next month – I’ll celebrate for your Gracie too.” Another wrote: “My name is Gracie and I turn 22 in a few months. I’ll add an extra candle and celebrate her as well!”

Others offered heartfelt gestures: “My little girl’s name is Gracie and I promise every year on her birthday we’ll light an extra candle for your Gracie too. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

In the comments, Lucy revealed Grace's favourite colour was pink and that she loved dogs, especially the family’s Chihuahua, Maya.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following her sister’s death, Lucy shared a tribute on Facebook, writing: “As a big sister, I never thought I would ever have to write the following: It’s from our broken, broken hearts that we want to let you know the passing of our beautiful Grace Elizabeth Nevens. Grace was the most beautiful person, both inside and out, with chocolate button eyes.”

“We have all been so incredibly lucky to have had her in our lives, even for the short 22 years that we have been allowed together. She has left a huge hole in our hearts, and she will be sorely missed by everyone that she touched in this life.”

Grace's childhood friend Kate Walker is now raising money for Mind in her memory and will run the Manchester Marathon on April 27.

Kate wrote on her fundraising page: “When I moved to Morpeth aged six, Grace and her sister Lucy lived directly across the road from me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Grace quickly became my childhood best friend. We were inseparable. Grace was always hilarious and the true definition of unique. To this day, I’ve never met anyone like her.”

Kate has so far raised £363 towards her target of £450. Donations can be made via her GoFundMe page. She added: “This one’s for you, Grace. I’ll have a pint for you on the finish line and I promise to always be there for Lucy.”

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information