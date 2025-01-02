Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grandfather has died and a toddler has been left in critical condition after a car smashed into pedestrians.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the toddler, Michael, “when he leaves hospital with any future needs.” Michael Keen was critically injured and hospitalised on 22 December on West Street in Worsbrough, Barnsley, at 11.41am.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called to West Street following reports of a collision between a car and two pedestrians. It is reported a blue Volkswagen Polo collided with a wall and two pedestrians - the 56-year-old man and one-year-old boy.

The man sadly died at the scene and the young boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition. On the GoFundMe page it reads that the little boy Michael was “ran over while in his pushchair” and “this tragedy also cost the life of his grandfather”.

It adds: “Michael is still critical but stable after multiple operations and is currently in an induced coma. I am trying to raise funds to help Michael when he leaves hospital with any future needs. Anything remaining will be saved for him to access when he reaches 18. Anything you can afford will help.”

Police confirmed that the driver of the VW Polo stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with enquiries. As part of the investigation, officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

It can be reported to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 350 of December 22, 2024. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.