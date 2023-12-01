Greater Manchester Police Constables Aaron Kincaid and James Blundell saved a seven-year-old girl after she was choking on a sweet. (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

Two police officers have been praised after they saved the life of a young girl who was struggling to breathe and coughing up blood after choking on a sweet.

Greater Manchester Police Constables Aaron Kincaid and James Blundell were called to an address in Tameside where they found the seven-year-old girl chocking on the treat. PC Kincaid was able to put his first aid training into practice and managed to dislodge the sweet from the girl's through, while PC Blundell was able to calm her parents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young girl was taken to hospital as a precaution after the incident. They have been praised by Superintendent Mike Walsh, who said he had no doubt the two officer will be considered "absolute heroes".

He said: “PCs Aaron Kincaid and James Blundell acted without hesitation during the incident and took control of the situation that they were faced with. They deserve every credit for staying calm under extreme pressure and for working together as a team and utilising their training to lifesaving effect. I am sure the girl’s parents and family will consider the officers to be absolute heroes.

PC Kincaid said: “We're both glad that we were in the right place at the right time. I have a daughter the same age as the little girl who needed our help, and I cannot tell you how much of a relief it was when she started breathing normally and said she was okay after I had managed to dislodge the sweet.