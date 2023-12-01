Great Manchester Police officers saved life of young girl who was 'coughing up blood' after choking on sweet
Constables Aaron Kincaid and James Blundell saved a seven-year-old girl after she was choking on a sweet
Two police officers have been praised after they saved the life of a young girl who was struggling to breathe and coughing up blood after choking on a sweet.
Greater Manchester Police Constables Aaron Kincaid and James Blundell were called to an address in Tameside where they found the seven-year-old girl chocking on the treat. PC Kincaid was able to put his first aid training into practice and managed to dislodge the sweet from the girl's through, while PC Blundell was able to calm her parents.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The young girl was taken to hospital as a precaution after the incident. They have been praised by Superintendent Mike Walsh, who said he had no doubt the two officer will be considered "absolute heroes".
He said: “PCs Aaron Kincaid and James Blundell acted without hesitation during the incident and took control of the situation that they were faced with. They deserve every credit for staying calm under extreme pressure and for working together as a team and utilising their training to lifesaving effect. I am sure the girl’s parents and family will consider the officers to be absolute heroes.
PC Kincaid said: “We're both glad that we were in the right place at the right time. I have a daughter the same age as the little girl who needed our help, and I cannot tell you how much of a relief it was when she started breathing normally and said she was okay after I had managed to dislodge the sweet.
“I remember saying, ‘Thank God for that’. The little girl gave me a thank you hug before she went to hospital, but I couldn’t have done what I did without PC Blundell’s assistance. It was a real team effort.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.