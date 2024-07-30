Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular beach in Cornwall has been evacuated with people urged to “stay away” after the cliff face collapsed.

Part of Great Western Beach in Newquay is closed after a section of cliff collapsed causing rocks to fall on to the sands over the weekend. Cornwall Council warned people to "stay well away from the safety barrier we’ve put in place".

It said it was monitoring the site and "working with partners to ensure the area remains safe". Cornwall Council posted on X, formerly Twitter, yesterday (Monday 29 July): “A cordon remains in place on a section of Great Western Beach, Newquay, following a cliff fall that happened over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A popular beach in Cornwall has been evacuated with people urged to “stay away” after the cliff face collapsed. (Photo: Cornwall Council/@CornwallCouncil on X) | Cornwall Council/@CornwallCouncil on X

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We're monitoring the site and working with partners to ensure the area remains safe. Stay well away from the safety barrier we’ve put in place.”

Great Western is a popular beach in central Newquay, within walking distance of many hotels and guest houses. Pictures show rocks scattered at the base of the cliff just meters from families’ towels, tents and windbreakers.