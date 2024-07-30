Great Western beach Cornwall: Popular UK beach evacuated after cliff collapses with holidaymakers and locals warned to 'stay away'
Part of Great Western Beach in Newquay is closed after a section of cliff collapsed causing rocks to fall on to the sands over the weekend. Cornwall Council warned people to "stay well away from the safety barrier we’ve put in place".
It said it was monitoring the site and "working with partners to ensure the area remains safe". Cornwall Council posted on X, formerly Twitter, yesterday (Monday 29 July): “A cordon remains in place on a section of Great Western Beach, Newquay, following a cliff fall that happened over the weekend.
“We're monitoring the site and working with partners to ensure the area remains safe. Stay well away from the safety barrier we’ve put in place.”
Great Western is a popular beach in central Newquay, within walking distance of many hotels and guest houses. Pictures show rocks scattered at the base of the cliff just meters from families’ towels, tents and windbreakers.
No beachgoers were injured by the falling rocks, according to reports. The rocks fell as many locals and holidaymakers hit the beaches in Cornwall as temperatures soared. Temperatures in Newquay reached up to 24C on Monday.
