Mourners have gathered for the funeral of Daniel Anjorin, 14, who died in a sword attack last month.

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of a teenager who died in a sword attack in east London. Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed near his home as he walked to school in Hainult on April 30 in an attack which also left four people injured - including two police officers.

Adults and teenagers have been seen arriving at Jubilee Church in Ilford where Daniel’s funeral will be held later on Friday morning, and some have brought flowers. The funeral comes as a fundraiser launched on the family’s behalf reached over £157,000 since his tragic death.

The parents wrote on GoFundMe: “In the wake of our son Daniel's tragic death we wish to thank you for your support which has been a source of comfort and strength to our family. We deeply appreciate your generous donation. Due to the trauma of Daniel's death particularly on his siblings we have decided to use the donation provided towards establishing a new family home. This home will not only provide a place of solace and gathering for our family but will also stand as a lasting tribute to Daniel's legacy. With warm regards and deepest thanks, Mr and Mrs Anjorin and family.”

Daniel Anjorin was killed in the Hainault sword attack, which also injured four other people, including two police officers.

In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, the family previously said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel. It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone. Our children have lost their loving and precious brother, and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.”