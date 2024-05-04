Hainault attack: Arsenal pay tribute to 14-year-old fan Daniel Anjorin - killed in London 'sword rampage'
Arsenal have led tributes to a teenage fan, after the young boy was murdered as he walked to school this week.
Emergency services were called to Laing Close in Hainault, East London, on Tuesday morning (30 April), after a man armed with a sword attacked passers-by. Fourteen-year-old Daniel Anjorin died after suffering fatal wounds to his neck and chest, while four other people were injured - including two police officers.
Arsenal today played Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium, scoring a decisive victory and edging closer to their first Premier League title in two decades. But the club took a moment to honour their fallen fan, showing Daniel’s picture on the big screens ahead of their Saturday afternoon game.
During the match there was also a moving moment of applause throughout the Stadium at the 14-minute marl, PA reporters at the scene said, as supporters in the crowd unfurled a large banner, reading “RIP Daniel”.
Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, is facing a murder charge over the teenager’s death. The 36-year-old is also facing two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was remanded in custody until his next appearance.
At the bottom of Laing Close, members of the community have left dozens of bouquets of flowers in recent days, as well as Arsenal FC memorabilia, teddies, and a portrait of Daniel. The boy’s family told Sky News he was “a wonderful child” who was “well loved” and “hard working”, and that his death “leaves a gaping wound in the family”.
“No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today,” they told the broadcaster. “Any family will understand it’s an absolute tragedy.”
Staff and pupils at Bancroft’s School, where Daniel was a student, told PA they had been left in “profound shock and sorrow” at his death. “We are devastated by the heartbreaking news of the death of Daniel Anjorin, who attended our school. This has left us in profound shock and sorrow,” the independent school said in a statement.
“Daniel joined Bancroft’s at seven years old and quickly became a core member of our community. He was a true scholar, demonstrating commendable dedication to his academic pursuits. His positive nature and gentle character will leave a lasting impact on us,” they added.
The school was also hit by tragedy last summer after former pupil Grace O’Malley-Kumar was stabbed to death in Nottingham, as she reportedly tried to save her friend Barnaby Webber from a knife attacker.