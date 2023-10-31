You may be wondering about what goes on at a spooky property near you on Halloween, but what about the UK's most well-known haunted homes?

Hampton Court Palace, Surrey (Christine Matthews)

This Halloween you may have dressed up for an event or watched your favourite horror film leave an unassuming friend or family member in pure terror. But there's more to the spooky season than costumes and scary movies.

The UK is full of old, historical properties - many of which are the subject of frightful tales and ghost stories that you may have heard of. Castles full of misery from their past and palaces home to phantoms.

With all this, the UK is the UK is the perfect setting for a horror film So what better time of the year to take a look at the values of some of the UK's most haunted properties?

With research from SDL Property Auctions, NationalWorld takes a look at the enormous values of these spooky places.

Ye Old Starre Inne, York

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 2,769 reviews.

This pub is York’s oldest licensed inn and was built in 1644. It was used during the English Civil War as a hospital and mortuary for soldiers, so you can probably guess what comes next

Over the years, there have been reports of ghostly soldier sightings and even a pair of black cats who occupied the residence 300 years ago. In the centuries that it’s stood, it’s had a few extensions and in 1954, it was given Grade II listing.

Although it was sold in 1662 for £250 to Edward Thompson (yes, really!), it is now estimated to be worth around £5 million.

Hampton Court Palace, Richmond

The Base Court, Hampton Court Palace (David Dixon)

Famously known as the home of Henry VIII, Hampton Court Palace is historically haunted, with ghost stories told frequently by Victorians.

It is said to be home to a number of phantoms, including a screaming queen, a grey lady, and a man in a mask.

Of course, it’s an absolutely huge property, with “The King’s Apartments”, “The Chapel Royal”, “The Great Watching Chamber” and “The Great Kitchens” all standout areas within.

Henry VIII devoted Hampton Court Palace to “pleasure, celebration, and ostentatious display" so given its grandeur, it is no surprise that in 2023, it is estimated at around £1.32bn.

Chillingham Castle, Northumberland

Dubbed Britain's most haunted historic castle, Chillingham is a 13th century, Grade 1 Star-listed stronghold in the heart of the county.

A truly fitting name for any haunted castle. Chillingham Castle dates back to the 12th century and is a haunted hotspot in Britain.

Famous for action and battles, it’s a Grade 1 Star-listed stronghold. The architectural details of the castle have remained the same throughout the years. Complete with a dungeon, a medieval courtyard and a still room that is home to the painting of the haunting witch.

The property has an estimated value along the lines of £132m.

Whitby Abbey, North Yorkshire

View of Whitby Abbey. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

Whitby Abbey was first founded around 657 AD, but today, we’re used to seeing its notable Gothic ruins towering into the skyline.

With a heritage that dates back over a thousand years, it’s no surprise that this land is home to some hauntings. And not forgetting the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula, too.

In 2022, it was voted the fifth most haunted place in the UK. Although it is now a ruin, Whitby Abbey could be worth around £10m.

Tower of London, central London

The Tower of London after dark is a unique experience (Photo: Amber Allott)

Arguably the most well-known haunted property in the UK, the Tower of London was founded in 1066. Over the years, it has seen numerous executions and is said to be home to 13 ghosts, including Guy Fawkes.

The castle was used as a prison from 1066 - when Raniulf Flambard was imprisoned - to 1952 when the Kray Twins were behind bars here.