The family of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at a school in Sheffield has paid tribute to him, describing their devastation at losing their "beautiful boy."

Harvey Willgoose died at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road at around 12.17pm on Monday. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, South Yorkshire Police confirmed.

On Tuesday, Harvey’s mother Caroline and other family members visited the school, where flowers, balloons, and heartfelt messages had been left in his memory.

Following their visit, the family released a statement expressing their grief: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, ‘Harvey Goose’. Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again.

"We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and most importantly, a best friend to all. Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man. At this difficult time, we ask you to please respect our privacy as we grieve as a family."

Steve Davies, Chief Executive of the St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Trust, which runs the school, described Harvey as "precious" and "loved."

"Yesterday, All Saints Catholic High School lost one of our own in the most shocking and tragic of circumstances. Harvey was an invaluable part of our school community. An immensely popular young man with his fellow students and teachers alike, he had a smile that would light up the room. Harvey was young. He was precious. He was loved."

Davies acknowledged the shock and fear within the school community: "I understand and appreciate the upset and fear that families will be feeling at this time. All Saints has always been proud of the warmth, care, and love that the school is known for. We will all need to draw on those qualities in rebuilding confidence."

A message left on a bouquet from one of Harvey’s teachers read: "I only taught you a few times in Year 7, but I remember you well. Despite being occasionally a little too energetic, you were always polite and friendly. I am so sorry this has happened."

Floral tributes are laid at All Saints School in Sheffield for teenager Harvey Willgoose. Photo: Dean Atkins / National World | National World

Brenda Bartholomew, whose granddaughter was in the same class as Harvey, described how the attack unfolded: She heard the scuffle, she heard the screams. They just ran. That’s all we want—for our children to be safe. She’s very quiet at the moment. It’s just devastating."

Harvey was a passionate Sheffield United fan, and supporters of the club have called for a tribute at an upcoming game.

In a statement, the Championship club said: “We share the shock and distress of the community following this tragic incident and appreciate that discussions are underway with regards to tributes to remember Harvey."

South Yorkshire Police urged the public not to speculate about the identity of the arrested teenager, warning that such actions could interfere with the investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said: “Our thoughts remain with Harvey’s family, friends, and loved ones, as well as the wider school community as they come to terms with his loss.

"We understand that news of Harvey’s death will have caused a considerable amount of shock and upset in the local community, and our officers will remain in the nearby area to offer reassurance to residents. If you have any concerns, please speak to them as they are there to help you in the wake of this awful tragedy."

She urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation online: Our investigation into Harvey’s death is continuing at pace and with this in mind, I would urge people to avoid unhelpful online speculation and identifying anyone who they believe to be involved in this tragic incident. Identifying a suspect can prejudice court proceedings and risks justice not being secured for Harvey and his family.

"We will take action against those who pose a risk to judicial proceedings, and I want to remind people of their responsibility around what they share and post online and the potential impact it can have on justice."

Police inquiries at the school are ongoing, and authorities have urged anyone with information to contact them or call Crimestoppers anonymously.