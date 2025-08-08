A 15-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering fellow pupil Harvey Willgoose during a lunch break at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield.

Harvey, also 15, was stabbed in the heart with a hunting knife in front of classmates on February 3. The attack caused panic and fear among students, with some fleeing or locking themselves in cupboards, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, admitted to manslaughter but denied murder, claiming he had "snapped" after experiencing prolonged bullying and had no memory of the incident. However, prosecutors argued that he "wanted to show he was hard" and "knew exactly what he was doing."

After more than 14 hours of deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict of murder by a majority of 11 to one on Friday. The boy had already pleaded guilty to possessing a knife on school premises. He is expected to be sentenced in October, when the judge will also consider an application to lift reporting restrictions on his identity.

Harvey’s mother, Caroline Willgoose, broke down in tears as the verdict was delivered. Holding her husband Mark’s hand, she quietly said “yes,” while the defendant showed no reaction.

Prosecutors described the stabbing as an act of “retribution,” likely linked to a falling-out between the boys days earlier, when they took opposite sides in an argument between other students.

The court was told the defendant had an "unhealthy" fascination with weapons, with photos found on his phone showing him posing with hunting knives and a machete. He also had a history of anger and violence at school, prosecutors said.

Richard Thyne KC told jurors the boy had recently researched rage rooms and searched online for terms like "waiting for someone to swing so I can let out my anger" just over a week before the stabbing.

On the day of the attack, CCTV showed the defendant attempting to provoke Harvey, who remained “peaceful.” Harvey had told friends the boy appeared to be “acting like he had a knife” under his jumper during their science class, but thought he was bluffing.

Harvey was standing with friends in a courtyard when the defendant approached him. Witnesses said the boy punched and pushed Harvey before pulling out the knife and stabbing him.

One girl said: “We went inside to go and tell a teacher, but the teacher was frozen as well. She didn’t know what to do. People were running, screaming everywhere. It was, like, chaos.”

The defendant told the jury he had brought the knife to school because he feared for his safety. He said he believed Harvey had a weapon and claimed past racist bullying and insults about his medical condition had left him with uncontrollable anger. He also described a troubled home life, saying his mother had mental health problems and his father was often absent and physically abusive.

Gul Nawaz Hussain KC, defending, said: “Tragically, Harvey was a combination of being the final straw that broke (the defendant) and the unintended face of a series of threats of violence and bullying he had suffered in recent months. We say he suffered a loss of control which resulted in horrific and tragic consequences.”

Chris Hartley of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Very sadly knife crime continues to be an awful blight on local communities leaving people completely devastated by the senseless loss of young lives. We hope that these guilty verdicts bring some comfort to the Willgoose family that justice has been served here today.

“We remind teenagers that there can be horrendous and serious consequences of carrying knives. It has been proven that if you carry these weapons, you are more likely to use them or be a victim of knife crime. You are putting yourself, other people and your future at risk.”

Detective Inspector Joe Hackworthy added: “This trial has been a heartbreaking reminder of the devastation knife crime causes in our communities. It tears lives and families apart – and that has never been more evident than in this tragic case.

“Tonight, one boy’s family will be spending another night grieving the unimaginable loss of their beloved son, while another boy’s family will be living with the reality that their son faces a life sentence behind bars for murder.

“Our thoughts today are with all those who knew and loved Harvey – especially his family, who have had to endure a lengthy trial because of his murderer’s refusal to admit the full extent of what he did on that tragic day in February.

“They have shown immense courage throughout the court process – and I want to thank them for it. The boy who has been found guilty of Harvey’s murder thought carrying a knife would offer him protection and change the way his peers looked at him. He might even have wanted them to fear him.

“But the painful reality is that his decision led to him taking an innocent life, tearing the lives of two families apart, and is about to land him in prison.”