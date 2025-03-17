The family of a teenager who suffered a life-changing brain injury after being hit by a speeding motorbike has spoken out about how he will "never be the same."

James Donovan, who was 17 at the time of the crash, sustained severe injuries, including a brain bleed, two collapsed lungs, a torn spleen, and multiple fractures after being struck by a motorcycle traveling around 70mph in a 40mph zone in Canvey Island, Essex.

He was airlifted to hospital and placed in a coma before spending seven months in hospital and four months in a rehabilitation unit. Now 21, James requires support to walk and needs a wheelchair for longer distances. His brain injury has also left him with memory and behavioural problems, as well as recurring nightmares.

His grandmother, Joan Neal, 69, has spoken publicly for the first time about how James’ life has been irrevocably changed.

“Before the crash, James was an active teenager. He was independent," she said. "He had been out on his bicycle and was on his way home when the collision occurred. However, that’s all changed because of his injuries. While we’re thankful he’s still alive, James isn’t the same person he was and lives with the physical and mental effects of what happened.”

Despite an investigation, police took no further action against the motorcyclist. However, a civil case determined that the rider was speeding at around 70mph immediately before the collision.

The family has now turned to serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help secure specialist rehabilitation, support, and therapies for James. The law firm has already obtained a six-figure interim payment to fund his ongoing care.

Joan hopes that by speaking out, others will understand the importance of road safety and speed limits.

“We just hope that by speaking out, others will be aware of how important road safety and staying within the legal speed limit is," she said. "Lives can be devastated in a split second. Our family wouldn’t want anyone else to go through the suffering James is.”

She added that she and her family are committed to helping James through his long and difficult recovery. “Our focus now is on supporting James and helping him try and make the best recovery he can. We know he faces an incredibly long and difficult journey, but we’re determined to do all we can to help him.”

Laura Middleton-Guerard, a serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: "The last few years and coming to terms with the collision and the serious injuries James suffered have been difficult for him and his family. While he’s made good progress in his recovery, James still faces many challenges which are expected to affect him for the rest of his life.

"Nothing can make up for what he’s been through. However, we’re pleased to have secured a liability agreement and funds ensuring James can access the rehab he needs to make the best recovery he can.

"We join James’ loved ones in urging people to take care on the roads. His case is a stark reminder of the life-changing consequences people can be left to face when road safety isn’t upheld."