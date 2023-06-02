Heathrow Airport security guards expected to announce fresh strikes

A Heathrow spokesperson said passengers can rest assured the airport will do everything possible to minimise strike disruption "so they can enjoy their hard-earned summer holidays"

Workers at London's Heathrow Airport have been involved in ongoing strike action in a pay dispute (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Security guards at Heathrow airport are expected to announce fresh strike action next week, in an ongoing pay dispute.

Members of Unite the Union are embroiled in a long-running dispute over pay, with the union claiming that workers have suffered a 24% cut in real terms since 2017. The announcement will follow a three-day strike action where workers walked out on 25, 26 and 27 May, coinciding with the start of the half-term holidays.

It is understood the new strikes were going to be announced on Friday, but it is now thought that notice will be served on the company next week. In a statement, Unite said its notice regarding the industrial action at Heathrow was not yet not live, and would be served on the employer next week.

In an earlier Tweet, which was later deleted, Unite said security guards at Heathrow Airport would stage a series of 33 fresh strike days. The union has planned industrial action for almost every weekend, from mid-June to the end of August, over what it called "poverty pay" for workers.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Passengers can rest assured that we will do everything we can to minimise strike disruption so they can enjoy their hard-earned summer holidays."

“Unite has already tried and failed to disrupt the airport with unnecessary strikes on some of our busiest days and we continue to build our plans to protect journeys during any future action," they said. “The simple fact remains that the majority of colleagues do not support Unite’s strikes."

