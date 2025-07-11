Two women, in their 90s and 80s, have died after a stolen BMW being pursued by police crashed into a care home in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police said the collision occurred at around 9.40pm on Wednesday at Highcliffe Care Home in Witherwack, causing significant structural damage and forcing the evacuation of residents.

In a statement released on Friday (July 11), Northumbria Police said: “Sadly, two care home residents – a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s – passed away yesterday. The next of kin for both women have been notified and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“Following this sad update, the investigation will now also consider whether the collision contributed to their deaths.”

Two 21-year-old men, who were initially arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, have since been re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. One of the suspects was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. Both remain in police custody.

Highcliffe Care Home in Witherwack | Google Maps

The BMW had been reported stolen from Fenham, Newcastle, at around 9.20pm on Wednesday. Around 15 minutes later, it was spotted in Sunderland, and officers were authorised to pursue the vehicle. The crash occurred approximately five minutes into the chase.

Eight other residents of the care home were taken to hospital following the incident. None of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening, and only one remained in hospital on Friday.

Due to the police pursuit, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hall said: “This is an extremely sad development and all of our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of everyone affected. We will continue to support them in any way that we can at this time. Our investigations remain at an early stage, and we would ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community.”

The care home, which is operated by Avery Healthcare, had already relocated residents to alternative accommodation before the deaths were announced. In a statement released on Thursday, the provider said: “We would like to express our sincere thanks to the carers and colleagues across our neighbouring homes who have stepped in to support at this time. Their professionalism, dedication, and compassion in ensuring a smooth transition and continuity of care has been truly commendable. We are incredibly proud of the response from all staff involved.”

Police enquiries are ongoing.