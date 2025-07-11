M1 crash: One lane to be closed 'throughout day' on major motorway southbound within J13 after collision causes 'large fuel spillage'

National Highways is warning of disruption on the M1 as one lane will be closed “throughout the day” after a crash.

One lane will be closed on the M1 today after a collision caused a “large fuel spillage”. National Highways said on X: “1 lane (of 3) will be closed throughout the day on the #M1 southbound within J13 (for #A421, #Bedford).

“This follows a collision which occurred overnight resulting in a large fuel spillage. Resurfacing works will be taking place overnight tonight. Long delays are expected.”

It comes after the motorway was shut down completely on 9 July after a serious crash. The three-vehicle smash unfolded shortly after 8pm and sparked southbound road closures on the major motorway.

Cops confirmed one man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Officers arrested a driver, a man aged in his 50s, at the scene for causing serious injury by careless driving and is in police custody.

