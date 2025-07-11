National Highways is warning of disruption on the M1 as one lane will be closed “throughout the day” after a crash.

One lane will be closed on the M1 today after a collision caused a “large fuel spillage”. National Highways said on X: “1 lane (of 3) will be closed throughout the day on the #M1 southbound within J13 (for #A421, #Bedford).

“This follows a collision which occurred overnight resulting in a large fuel spillage. Resurfacing works will be taking place overnight tonight. Long delays are expected.”

It comes after the motorway was shut down completely on 9 July after a serious crash. The three-vehicle smash unfolded shortly after 8pm and sparked southbound road closures on the major motorway.

Cops confirmed one man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Officers arrested a driver, a man aged in his 50s, at the scene for causing serious injury by careless driving and is in police custody.