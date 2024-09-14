Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HMS Iron Duke, the Royal Navy warship, will be open to the public during a three-day visit.

The type 23 frigate, which has taken part in world-wide anti-drug smuggling operations, has most recently been in UK waters operating in maritime security. The ship arrived in Jersey on Friday (13 September) and will stay until Sunday (15 September) while the crew takes part in various community activities.

Public access to the ship while it is in Elizabeth Harbour in St Helier is due to take place between 10:30 -12:00 BST and 15:00 -16:00 today (Saturday 19 September). Commander David Armstrong said the visit was an excellent opportunity to display the ship and strengthen the bond between the Royal Navy and the people of Jersey.

"We are delighted to bring HMS Iron Duke to Jersey – a cherished affiliation. We look forward to a memorable and rewarding visit," he said. Last year the ship underwent an extensive refit, enhancing its operational capabilities and ensuring it remains at the forefront of naval operations, according to the Royal Navy.

On Sunday, the captain and crew will welcome Jersey's Lieutenant Governor Jerry Kyd and guests on Sunday 15 September before the ship disembarks. The Type 23 Duke Class Frigate is an active ship in the Royal Navy, which has seen service in the Gulf and off the coast of Libya.

The ship has also been part of anti-drug smuggling operations across the globe. This year, it has been conducting Maritime Security Operations in UK waters, as well as Warfighting Operational Sea Training alongside NATO allies and partners.