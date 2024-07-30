Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal Navy’s flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is set to return to Portsmouth following sea trials.

The 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier is due to return to Portsmouth at around 8pm this evening (Tuesday 30 July), according to Navy Lookout. The page posted on X, formerly Twitter, that it will “pass the Round Tower approx 2000” but “will first carry out a sail past of the Isle of Wight, exchanging gun salutes with the Royal Yacht Squadron”.

HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth after four months of repairs in Scotland and a short spell at sea to test her systems. She left Rosyth Dockyard a week ago after arriving there in March for unscheduled work.

The Royal Navy’s flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is set to return to Portsmouth following sea trials. (Photo: Royal Navy) | Royal Navy

The Royal Navy said: “The ship emerged sooner than initially forecast from repairs and, after sailing under the Forth Bridges, has spent the last seven days at sea being put through her paces on trials to test her systems to the maximum. This has included marine engineering trials, sailing at high speed for extended periods of time and manoeuvring as aggressively as possible to give the command team full confidence in her systems following the docking period.

“The nation’s flagship will return home to Portsmouth to begin preparations for operations this autumn. Before heading into Portsmouth harbour, the aircraft carrier will carry out a sail past of the Isle of Wight, exchanging gun salutes with the Royal Yacht Squadron as the iconic Cowes Week regatta – for which HMS Tyne is guardship – continues in the Solent.”