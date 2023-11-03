Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of multi-billion dollar fraud
Man charged with Holly Willoughby kidnap plot pleads not guilty
Child dies after car crash, man arrested
Humza Yousaf confirms that his family have been able to leave Gaza
Zara Aleena murderer Jordan McSweeney wins appeal over life sentence
Police confirm death of woman after her car is pulled from river
Breaking

Holly Willoughby: man accused of plot to kidnap and murder former This Morning star pleads not guilty to charges

Gavin Plumb, 36, has pleaded not guilty to charges after he was accused of plotting to kidnap and murder former This Morning host Holly Willoughby

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
3 minutes ago
Gavin Plumb, who was charged with plotting to kidnap and murder former This Morning host Holly Willoughby, has pleaded not guilty in court. (Credit: Getty Images)Gavin Plumb, who was charged with plotting to kidnap and murder former This Morning host Holly Willoughby, has pleaded not guilty in court. (Credit: Getty Images)
Gavin Plumb, who was charged with plotting to kidnap and murder former This Morning host Holly Willoughby, has pleaded not guilty in court. (Credit: Getty Images)

A man accused of planning to kidnap and murder former This Morning host Holly Willoughby has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Gavin Plumb, 36, pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting murder and incitement to commit murder. The plea hearing took place at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday 3 November.

Most Popular

The charges levelled against Plumb, a shopping centre security guard, accuse him of planning to put together a "kidnap and restraint kit". He is also accused of encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to commit the kidnap.

His trial date has been set for 24 June. Plumb was remanded into custody by by Judge Mary Loram KC after his appearance at the short plea hearing.

Related topics:Holly WilloughbyCrimePolice