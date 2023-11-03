Gavin Plumb, 36, has pleaded not guilty to charges after he was accused of plotting to kidnap and murder former This Morning host Holly Willoughby

A man accused of planning to kidnap and murder former This Morning host Holly Willoughby has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Gavin Plumb, 36, pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting murder and incitement to commit murder. The plea hearing took place at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday 3 November.

The charges levelled against Plumb, a shopping centre security guard, accuse him of planning to put together a "kidnap and restraint kit". He is also accused of encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to commit the kidnap.