Gavin Plumb, 36, pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting murder and incitement to commit murder. The plea hearing took place at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday 3 November.
The charges levelled against Plumb, a shopping centre security guard, accuse him of planning to put together a "kidnap and restraint kit". He is also accused of encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to commit the kidnap.
His trial date has been set for 24 June. Plumb was remanded into custody by by Judge Mary Loram KC after his appearance at the short plea hearing.