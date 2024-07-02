Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A homeless man has been banned being undressed in public, drinking in the street - and from several city centre shops including McDonald’s and Sweaty Betty for three years.

Liam Meenan, 39 was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for stealing drinks, harassing customers and staff, stealing from shops and exposing himself in public.

Under the terms of the order, Meenan, of no fixed address, is prohibited from being in an state of undress in public, being drunk in a defined part of Nottingham city centre, handling an open vessel of alcohol when in public and staying in any building premise when asked to leave by staff.

Meenan has also been banned from the following premises in Nottingham city centre:

Any White Rose premises

Any McDonalds premises

Any Revolution premises

Broadway Cinema in Broad Street

Suede Bar in Heathcoat Street

3 Barrels Drafthouse in Carlton Street

Hop Merchant in Upper Parliament Street

Royal Children in Castle Gate

Sweaty Betty in High Street

PCSO Solomon Clark, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re delighted to have obtained this criminal behaviour order against Meenan, who has been tormenting a number of businesses and members of the public.

“A lot of work goes into securing these orders but it is all worth it because they can be extremely effective at preventing this sort of offending. By having this order in place, we know that if Meenan continues his poor behaviour he is likely to find himself behind bars.