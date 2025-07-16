Southern Water is the latest company to announce a hosepipe ban due to "prolonged dry weather".

The move will come into force for residents across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight from 09:00 BST on Monday. It will ban the use of a hosepipe for activities such as watering the garden, washing the car or filling a paddling pool.

Managing director Tim McMahon apologised to customers and said: "Only by working together can we make sure there's enough water to go around for customers and the environment." The Environment Agency also declared the Solent and South Downs was experiencing "prolonged dry weather".

Several other water companies have already introduced hosepipe bans, including Thames Water, Yorkshire Water and South East Water. People found to be using a hosepipe during a ban can be fined up to £1,000.

Mr McMahon said: "We have to respond to the widespread and prolonged dry weather affecting our region. In our case, this means a hosepipe ban for our customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, to protect the health of our amazing chalk streams, which as one of the rarest habitats on earth has been compared to the Amazon Rainforest.

"We must act now to support the wildlife that live there, including Atlantic salmon and southern damselfly." Portsmouth Water has not introduced a hosepipe ban for its customers this summer, even though nearby water suppliers have started to impose restrictions due to unusually dry conditions.

However, a spokesperson for Portsmouth Water explained that, as parts of the country continue to experience the driest weather on record, the company continues to “strongly advise everyone to use water wisely”. They added: “In the first six months of this year, Portsmouth Water customers have seen over 40 per cent less rainfall compared to the long-term average which we have measured since 1995.

"Whilst our current groundwater levels are two metres below the long-term average, we aren't currently anticipating introducing water restrictions such as Temporary Use Bans (commonly known as hosepipe bans). As the dry weather continues, we continue to closely monitor the situation, and we ask customers to be as efficient as possible with their water use.

"Looking at the wider challenge, this year highlights more than ever the need to work together to save water. The Southeast as a whole is classified as a water stressed region. While hot weather brings this to the forefront, working together to improve water efficiency will continue to be important for us all as a result of climate change and a growing population.”