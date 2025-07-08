Yorkshire Water has announced a temporary hosepipe ban in Yorkshire as there was just 15cm of rainfall in the county between February and June.

The Environment Agency officially declared a drought in Yorkshire in June and forecasters are predicting a warm summer ahead. Yorkshire Water said the hosepipe restrictions come into effect on Friday (July 11) and will be in place until the region has seen “significant rainfall to bring reservoirs and groundwater stocks back to where they need to be”.

“This may last into the winter months, but we will lift the usage restrictions as soon as we are able,” said Yorkshire Water’s director of water, Dave Kaye. Mr Kaye said people will “need to stop using their hosepipes to water their gardens, wash their cars or for any other activities” from Friday.

What does it mean?

A TUB or a hosepipe ban simply means you must not use a hosepipe that is connected to your mains water supply. This means people cannot use hosepipes to fill a paddling pool or swimming pool; water plants in their home or garden; clean walls or windows of a domestic property; clean a private leisure boat; fill a domestic pond; maintain a water fountain; and clean patios or any artificial outdoor surfaces.

A hosepipe ban also includes anything "adapted" to serve the same purpose as a hosepipe which would rule out the use of garden sprinklers, irrigation systems, pressure washers and similar items. Anyone who breaches the ban without permission from the water company may be fined as much as £1,000.

What are the exemptions?

There are some exemptions for certain people with "specific circumstances". A hosepipe can be used when it is needed for "unavoidable" health and safety reasons.

This could be to remove or minimise risk to human or animal health - or to prevent the spread of causative agents or disease. It can also be used if it is not connected to mains water, such as using a water butt or other recycled water systems.

Blue badge holders, those on Yorkshire Water’s priority services register or WaterSure tariff for medical reasons, are also excluded from the restrictions. Water sourced from other means – such as rainwater or from a private borehole – can be used while the ban is in place, the company added.

Yorkshire Water said businesses will still be allowed to use a hosepipe “if it is directly related to a commercial purpose”.

Can I still water my garden?

No - you must not water your garden using a hosepipe while the ban is in place. People can still wash their car and water their gardens without using a hosepipe if they use tap water from a bucket or watering can, Yorkshire Water said.