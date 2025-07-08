Yorkshire Water has announced a hosepipe ban for its region Yorkshire until there is “significant rainfall”.

The hosepipe ban in Yorkshire will be temporary, as the county continues to be in a drought after one of its driest springs on record. The company said the hosepipe restrictions come into effect on Friday (July 11) and will be in place until the region has seen “significant rainfall to bring reservoirs and groundwater stocks back to where they need to be”.

“This may last into the winter months, but we will lift the usage restrictions as soon as we are able,” said Yorkshire Water’s director of water, Dave Kaye. Mr Kaye said people will “need to stop using their hosepipes to water their gardens, wash their cars or for any other activities” from Friday.

People can still wash their car and water their gardens without using a hosepipe if they use tap water from a bucket or watering can, Yorkshire Water said. Water sourced from other means – such as rainwater or from a private borehole – can also be used while the ban is in place, the company added.

Yorkshire Water said businesses will still be allowed to use a hosepipe “if it is directly related to a commercial purpose”. Blue badge holders, those on Yorkshire Water’s priority services register or WaterSure tariff for medical reasons, are also excluded from the restrictions.

Yorkshire Water said there was just 15cm of rainfall in the county between February and June, less than half of what is expected in an average year. The Environment Agency officially declared a drought in Yorkshire in June and forecasters are predicting a warm summer ahead.