Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of a woman who was killed by a man suffering from paranoid schizophrenia while she was working as a hotel receptionist say they want to know how the attack happened.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanish national Marta Elena Vento, 27, was working at the Travelodge in Christchurch Road in Bournemouth, Dorset, when she was killed by Stephen Cole with a set of hair clippers.

Cole, then 32, who had been released from prison in October that year, pleaded guilty to her manslaughter through diminished responsibility and has been detained indefinitely in hospital under the Mental Health Act. The attack happened on December 9, 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing him at Winchester Crown Court in June 2021, Judge Angela Morris highlighted the “irreversible failures” made by those who did not spot his deteriorating psychiatric state in the weeks beforehand.

Hotel receptionist Marta Vento, 27, who was killed by Stephen Cole, who was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, whilst she was at work at a Travelodge in Bournemouth, Dorset, in December 2020 | Family/Leigh Day

Speaking ahead of the inquest starting on Monday, a family statement read by their lawyer, Benjamin Burrows, from Leigh Day, said: “Four years have passed since Marta was brutally taken from us. Now we desperately need answers about how such a brutal assault can have happened and whether it could have been prevented.”

Of Ms Elena Vento, the statement added: “She was the source of joyfulness to our family. She was an inspiration, our pride and hope, a true friend who loved to share her life and her happiness. She was strong, tenacious, hard-working and active. Without her we are no longer the same people.”

The inquest heard in a report from pathologist Basil Purdue that Ms Elena Vento’s cause of death was multiple blunt force head injuries, with 55 injuries recorded in a post-mortem examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added appearances suggested Ms Elena Vento “put up a most spirited defence against her assailant”.

A further statement from her father, Luis Elena Blas, read out at Dorset Coroner’s Court described Ms Elena Vento as devoted to her friends and having a great love of travel alongside animals and music.

He said Ms Elena Vento was living in Bournemouth where she had adopted a kitten and, after a few months of unemployment during the pandemic, took a job at the Travelodge, which was just across the street from her home.

“Marta only worked two nights and did not survive the second night as a killer took her away from us and destroyed our lives,” her father said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard that Cole was a resident at the Travelodge at the time and CCTV captured the violence in the early hours of the morning of Cole kicking and punching Ms Elena Vento after she had been sorting leaflets in a display near the door.

Det Insp Mark Jenkins of Dorset Police told the coroner Cole left the reception area at 5.58am and went to Bournemouth police station later that morning where he told the receptionist he had just killed someone. Cole brought a bag of items including Ms Elena Vento’s lanyard and a panic button that had not been activated during the attack, he added.

The inquest also heard that Cole had been prescribed the antipsychotic drug Olanzapine in September 2020 while he was in prison, and was released from custody with a four-week supply on October 27.

Senior coroner Rachael Griffin said: “There’s no evidence to suggest he wasn’t compliant over that four-week period, all of the evidence points to the fact he ran out of medication, he then did not receive any prescription after that date.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coroner added Cole had contact with paramedics and out-of-hours GPs in early December, and the inquest was likely to hear evidence that there were attempts by Cole and his family to get a further prescription. Forensic scientist Mark Tyler told the hearing that a blood sample from Cole on December 9 detected Olanzapine but the level in his blood was below the level of someone regularly taking it for therapeutic use.

The inquest continues.