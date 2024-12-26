Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family has been left devastated following the sudden death of a young mum-of-three and a former police officer, just a week before Christmas.

Bethany Wooldridge, or affectionately known as ‘Bee’ by her friends, was found collapsed at her home on December 17 at the age of 27. Her death remains "unexplained," and an inquest into the circumstances has been opened and adjourned.

Beth leaves behind her husband, Josh Wooldridge, and their three children: Alyssia, 10, Lylah, seven, and Tommy, four. The family had recently moved to their dream home in Worfield, near Bridgnorth. Josh described the loss as "heartbreaking" and said they are "devastated."

Beth’s sister, Victoria Andrews, has launched a GoFundMe appeal to support Josh and the children during this tragic time. In her emotional plea, she described Beth as "the absolute best thing in our lives" and praised her loving and protective nature.

“Beth was the absolute best thing in our lives, and we all absolutely adored her. Her loving, caring, thoughtful nature will never be forgotten,” She said. “Everything Beth wanted she achieved. She was so so fierce when it came to her children and husband and would protect those she loved the most more than anything. She had such a beautiful soul, and we were all so proud of her.”

She continued: “As a family, we are broken and will continue Beth's memory on forever. Words will never describe the hole she has left in our hearts that can never be filled.” Tory explained that the funds will go toward funeral expenses and to help the family navigate this life-changing loss.

“With it being such a devastating time, and so close to Christmas, as a family we are looking to raise funds for her husband Joshua and their three beautiful children to go towards funeral costs and for them as a family to use as they see fit during this heartbreaking time,” she wrote.

She also urged others to donate or share the appeal in Beth’s memory. “No matter how big or small, we would greatly appreciate any donation towards this cause, as well as sharing this as far and wide as possible in memory of our beautiful Bee.”

The GoFundMe page has already raised over £2,500 of its £4,000 target. Beth, a former West Midlands Police officer and West Midlands Ambulance Service call handler, had stepped down from her policing career earlier this year.