Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Households in England and Wales will see their water bills increase by an “extortionate” average of £86 this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year regulator Ofwat said it will allow companies to raise average bills by £31 a year, or £157 in total, over the next five years to £597 by 2030 to help finance a £104 billion upgrade for the sector. That represents a 36% increase before inflation, which will be added on top.

Households will be hit particularly hard from April with an average hike of £86 or 20% front-loaded into the coming year, with smaller percentage increases in each of the next four years. Consumer groups warned that the increases were “more than what many people can afford”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Households in England and Wales will see their water bills increase by an “extortionate” average of £86 this year. (Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire) | Rui Vieira/PA Wire

This week, water companies United Utilities and South West Water have confirmed bill increases of 32% and 23%, respectively, over the coming five years. United Utilities, which serves customers in Manchester and Liverpool, and South West Water’s parent company Pennon said they had agreed the bill increases negotiated with regulator Ofwat last year.

Scottish Water has also announced this month that water bills will rise by 9.9% in April. It said this means the average monthly household bills for water and waste water services will increase by £3.68 per month or £44 per year from April 1.

Listed below is the name of company, the average bill in 2024/25 and the average bill in 2029/30 - showing an increase or decrease in pounds from 2024/25 to 2029/30. The list shows which areas of the country will be paying more for their water bills in the coming years.

Southern Water will put up water bill prices the most over the next five years - up by £222. This is followed by Dwr Cymru, and Severn Trent Water.

Anglian Water: 2024/25 £491; 2029/30 £631; up £140 (+29%)

Dwr Cymru: 2024/25 £455; 2029/30 £645; up £190 (+42%)

Hafren Dyfrdwy: 2024/25 £392; 2029/30 £557; up £165 (+42%)

Northumbrian Water: 2024/25 £422; 2029/30 £510; up £88 (+21%)

Severn Trent Water: 2024/25 £398; 2029/30 £583; up £185 (+47%)

Southern Water: 2024/25 £420; 2029/30 £642; up £222 (+53%)

South West Water: 2024/25 £497; 2029/30 £610; up £113 (+23%)

Thames Water: 2024/25 £436; 2029/30 £588; up £152 (+35%)

United Utilities: 2024/25 £442; 2029/30 £585; up £143 (+32%)

Wessex Water: 2024/25 £508; 2029/30 £614; up £106 (+21%)

Yorkshire Water: 2024/25 £430; 2029/30 £607; up £177 (+41%)

Affinity Water: 2024/25 £192; 2029/30 £241; up £49 (+26%)

Portsmouth Water: 2024/25 £111; 2029/30 £152; up £41 (+37%)

South East Water: 2024/25 £232; 2029/30 £287; up £55 (+24%)

South Staffs Water: 2024/25 £161; 2029/30 £195; up £34 (+21%)

SES Water: 2024/25 £221; 2029/30 £215; down £6 (-3%)