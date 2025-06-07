Here’s how young you can be to enlist in the British Army, as the force grapples with its smallest size since the 18th century.

Currently, individuals can begin the application process to join the Army as soldiers at 15 years and seven months old, though they must be at least 15 years and 9 months to attend the assessment centre.

Official enlistment is permitted from the age of 16, with those under 17 years and 6 months attending the Army Foundation College as Junior Soldiers before commencing standard entry training, according to Jobs.army.

For officer roles, applicants must be between 18 and 29 years old. However, higher age limits apply for certain specialist positions, such as doctors and legal officers. Over 30s are considered on a case-by-case basis.

Meanwhile, reservist roles also have specific age criteria. Reservist soldiers must be at least 17 years and nine months old when applying and must have joined by their 43rd birthday. For Reservist officers, the application must be submitted by the time the individual is 48 years and 9 months old.

Despite these recruitment avenues, the Army faces a significant shortfall. As of January 2025, the British Army comprises 73,847 regular full-time personnel, marking its lowest strength since the Napoleonic Wars. This decline has prompted discussions on alternative recruitment strategies.

Military historian Dr Linda Parker suggests that the shortfall could be addressed by enlisting healthy pensioners in non-combat roles. “Such a Grandad’s Army, so to speak—allowing healthy and willing individuals aged 50 and over to serve in support roles, could in principle boost the Army by nearly six million, more than a 7,700 per cent increase over the current total strength,” she wrote in The European magazine.

Dr Parker draws inspiration from the Local Defence Volunteer force established by Winston Churchill in 1940, later known as the Home Guard. Though widely satirised in the sitcom Dad’s Army, the Home Guard included many men over 65 and played a serious role in Britain’s defence strategy during World War Two.

She stresses on the value older citizens can bring: “This isn’t, of course, for front-line combat,” she said. “But what they can bring is their experience and their expertise… the cogs that keep the military machine running.”

Dr Parker warns that today’s threats, from war in Ukraine to strained NATO alliances, require similarly bold thinking. “When the stakes are high enough, the rules change,” she said. “Everyone counts and everyone, irrespective of age, can still make a valuable contribution.”

While the UK currently limits regular Army recruitment to those under 35 years and six months, with Army Reserve caps set at 42 for soldiers and 49 for officers, only a few specialist roles are open to people up to 55. This contrasts with other nations exploring the inclusion of older citizens in their armed forces.

Finland, for instance, plans to increase the upper age limit for army reservists from 60 to 65, aiming to boost its wartime strength by 125,000 troops and reach a total of one million reservists by 2031. Similarly, South Korea is considering allowing men in their 50s and 60s to take up non-combat military roles amid declining birth rates and a shrinking conscript pool.

In the US, age waivers exist for certain military roles. While the enlistment limit is typically 35 for soldiers and 31 for officers, older applicants may join if they can complete 20 years of service before turning 55. This allows veterans and skilled professionals to serve in critical support positions, including cyber defence and legal services.