Huddersfield: Woman and girl, 8, die as another child in critical condition after 'suspicious' house fire
West Yorkshire Police said they were called by the fire service to the address on Leeds Road at 2.24am on Wednesday (July 31), where an adult female and two girls, aged eight and 10, were rescued from the property.
Sadly, the 31-year-old woman died earlier this morning, and the eight-year-old has also now succumbed to her injuries, said the police. The 10-year-old girl remains in critical condition in the hospital following the fire, which police treated as suspicious.
Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragic incident. Specially trained officers are supporting the family.
“Whilst we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, we are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area this morning, who may have seen something to come forward with information. A scene remains in place whilst enquiries are carried out.”
Anyone with information can call the Homicide and Major Enquiry team on 101 or via the live chat facility quoting Op Purplenest. Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111