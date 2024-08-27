Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New figures show that there has been a huge increase in sewage being dumped at popular Blue Flag beaches across the UK.

According to analysis of Environment Agency (EA) data by the Liberal Democrats, across England, there were 2,328 sewage discharges lasting over 17,174 hours near Blue Flag beaches last year. The five worst affected beaches were in Devon with Seaton topping the list, where South West Water discharged sewage from nearby storm overflows 340 times last year.

Second worst was nearby Exmouth, where South West Water dumped sewage 214 times last year, over 1,984 hours. The new figures come as residents and local businesses in Exmouth have been angered by a major sewage spill that closed Exmouth beach. A pipe burst at Maer Road pumping station on Wednesday 14 August which caused raw waste to leak into the sea just off Exmouth and prompted 'do not bathe' warnings from the local council and the EA.

Local businesses in Exmouth, Devon, have told NationalWorld how they have been “hugely impacted” by sewage spills. Derek Johnson, who runs the Exmouth SUP & Paddle Group, said the “current issues with discharge into the seas has had a huge impact on our group members” as “the current state of our sea water is simply disgusting”. He said he has noticed how instead of checking the weather, many will now check whether the water is safe to swim in before joining the group’s local events.

New figures show that there has been a huge increase in sewage being dumped at popular Blue Flag beaches across the UK. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Geoff Crawford, a resident in Exmouth, told NationalWorld that tourists “have left” the town, “businesses are empty and watersports curtailed” and a movement to “stop paying water bills” as locals have “had enough”. The recent analysis by the Liberal Democrats found that there has been a 55 percent increase of sewage dumping near Blue Flag Beaches on 2022, when there were 1,504 sewage discharges.

The Lib Dems called on water firms to stop pumping raw sewage onto Blue Flag status beaches. The Blue Flag status is awarded to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes.

Tim Farron, the party's environment spokesman, said: “This is a national scandal. Our prestigious Blue Flag status beaches must be protected from foul sewage pumping. It is time to save our beaches. It is truly shocking to hear reports of families becoming sick after taking a dip in the sea on holiday.

“Profiteering and polluting water firms have gotten away with it far too long. Still today they pay themselves massive bonuses and profits, all whilst destroying our country's coastlines. Frankly, the whole thing stinks. The new government must clamp down on this after years of Conservative government failure.”

The government has pledged a new Water (Special Measures) Bill, introduced in the recent King’s Speech, which aims to address the issue of sewage spills and drive investment in water infrastructure. Key provisions include holding water company executives personally liable for illegal activities and banning bonuses if environmental standards are not met.

The top five worst sewage discharges nearby Blue Flag beaches in mainland England are listed below, according to Liberal Democrats analysis of EA data. All are in south Devon.

1. Seaton

Number of spills - 340

Hours of spills - 4,649

2. Exmouth

Number of spills - 214

Hours of spills - 1984

3. Torre Abbey

Number of spills - 190

Hours of spills - 1682

4. Sidmouth

Number of spills - 148

Hours of spills - 1681

5. Dawlish

Number of spills - 170

Hours of spills - 387