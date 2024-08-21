Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local businesses in Exmouth, Devon, have told NationalWorld how they have been “hugely impacted” by sewage spills.

Derek Johnson, who runs the Exmouth SUP & Paddle Group, said the “current issues with discharge into the seas has had a huge impact on our group members” as “the current state of our sea water is simply disgusting”. He said he has noticed how instead of checking the weather, many will now check whether the water is safe to swim in before joining the group’s local events.

Mr Johnson said: “Whereas when we put up events locally a lot of those attending wait to hear more on the weather to save the date - now it seems many members wait to see if the water is actually safe which to my mind seems to be the trailer for a dystopian science fiction film come to reality. A few paddles this year we have run through what looked and smelt like effluent in the estuary which is supposed to be a nature reserve. Off the town beach I have crossed surface streams of the same.”

He added: “Residents of small towns who are not connected to the tourism industry or indulge in water-related activities would do well to research what happens to a town like Exmouth that loses its prime industry and there are many examples of towns along the south coast that are a living example. We must all act to pressurise the water companies into action before profit and also to pressure the government into action before it is simply too late. Unless things change we are on in the opening few minutes of our very own dystopian science fiction movie!”

Local businesses in Exmouth, Devon, have told NationalWorld how they have been “hugely impacted” by sewage spills. (Photos: Red Rock Leisure Limited) | Red Rock Leisure Limited

John Morgan, founder of Red Rock Leisure Ltd, the parent group for Exmouth Watersports Ltd, told NationalWorld that the recent sewage spill into Exmouth beach “hurt” his business. He said: “We have had to refund courses and turn schools away. Most of the time we have been ok but it needs sorting and has cost us a lot of money.”

A sewer pipe burst at Maer Road pumping station on Wednesday 14 August which caused raw waste to leak into the sea just off Exmouth. The incident prompted 'do not bathe' warnings from the local council and the Environment Agency (EA).

South West Water has since announced that it has completed a temporary fix and is set to begin on a permanent repair. The water firm added that tankers will remain at the Maer Road site as a precaution while this work is completed.

Geoff Crawford, a local resident in Exmouth who runs the ESCAPE (End Sewage Convoys And Pollution Exmouth) Facebook page said local businesses “are calling for compensation and will be meeting about this later in the week.” He told NationalWorld: “To this point they have been shy to raise the subject, hopeful that it will be resolved and not return but it has and it will again. Everyone has now had enough. Even the locals who used to say ‘it was worse in the ‘70s’ have joined us and said enough is enough.”

South West Water told NationalWorld that it offers a ‘Loss of profit business claim’ which allows businesses, that have been negatively impacted by the water firm’s work carried out, to claim compensation. It says on its website: “We're very sorry that you've had a negative experience of working with us, and want to hear from you so we can improve our services. If you feel like your business has been negatively impacted by work we’ve carried out, and you’re entitled to compensation, please fill in the form.”