A grieving mother has paid tribute to her “most beautiful little Jan” after her four-year-old son was killed in a collision with a bus outside a hospital in Kent.

On a GoFundMe page launched to support funeral costs, Zaahir Jan’s mother Azaria Green wrote: “Our sweet funny boy with a cheeky smile that could make anyone’s heart full. The smile that we can’t see again.

“Can’t hold him. Can’t cuddle him. Can’t hear him. Can’t have him sleeping in my bed tonight. But I can try to give him the best and most comfortable burial. My baby I wish you were in my bed tonight cuddling. I love you my boy.” She added: “Everyone is devastated but that word doesn’t feel like enough to explain how we are all feeling.”

The family had been visiting Zaahir’s grandmother at the Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate on Thursday (August 7) when the incident occurred. According to Azaria’s post, “my son who is only 4 years old fell under a bus and he died immediately. I am so lost… I can’t believe you are gone from me.”

Emergency services were called just after 4pm following reports of a child being struck by a white Stagecoach bus near the A&E entrance. He was taken back inside the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Flowers, sweets, blankets and handwritten letters were laid outside the hospital the next day as the family gathered near the scene.

Zaahir’s GoFundMe page has already raised over £3,000 towards a burial, with the target set at £15,000.

Kent Police confirmed they are investigating the incident. Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit have appealed for any witnesses or dashcam footage to come forward.