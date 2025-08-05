The man who died after falling during an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium has been named as 45-year-old Lee Claydon, a father and "lifelong fan" from Bournemouth, Dorset.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claydon, a landscape gardener and father-of-three, died following the incident on Saturday during the band's Live '25 reunion tour - their first since splitting in 2009.

His father, Clive Claydon, 75, said the family was “devastated” by the loss. Speaking at his Bournemouth home, he told the PA news agency: “He was a lovely bloke, loved to be with his family – a hard-working family man, he loved his kid, looked after them really well. He had everything going for him. I am so devastated, I have been to the doctor for tablets and everything to get over it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Claydon added that his son had attended the concert with his brother and nephews, and while he may have had “a couple of beers,” he insisted Lee did not take drugs. “People have said horrible things but it was just an accident,” he said. “He doesn’t take drugs, he may have had a couple of beers but who hadn’t there.”

Describing the tragic moment, Mr Claydon expressed concern over safety conditions at the venue. “It must have been horrific,” he said. “All I know is there was beer everywhere, it’s slippery, he slipped apparently, we do not know the rest of it, there’s questions about the barriers.” He added: “Of all the thousands of people there, it had to be my son.”

The man who died after falling during an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium has been named as 45-year-old Lee Claydon, a father and "lifelong fan" from Bournemouth, Dorset. | GoFundMe

A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said it operates “to a very high health and safety standard,” and is compliant with the ISO 45001 standard. “We work very closely and collaboratively with all relevant event delivery stakeholders – including event owners, local authorities, the Sports Grounds Safety Authority and the police – to deliver events to high standards of safety, security and service for everyone attending or working in the venue.”

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and the Metropolitan Police are calling for witnesses or anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Oasis said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show. Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

A fundraising page set up by Lee’s family has already raised over £6,000 to support his partner and young sons. The page reads: “Hi everyone, my name is Aaron Claydon and I have set up this gofundme page for Amanda, Harry, Matthew and James who have very sadly and tragically lost their Dad, partner and also my brother Lee, the man I have always looked up to.

“Our family has been turned upside down and are struggling to deal with this devastation and unexpected loss. Lee leaves behind his Son, Dad, Partner , Brothers, Sisters, Nephews and Niece. Lee was a loving family man who was a role model to his son Harry and was loved so much by all his family.

“Lee would have done anything for any of us and he was taken from us far too soon and we will miss him so very much.Lee loved all outdoor activities, one of his favourite hobbies was fishing. He also loved music and his guitar. He also really enjoyed going to watch and support the boys and his nephew at their football games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Amanda and the boys have our full support at this very sad time which is why we would love to be able to help them financially as well as emotionally. Please help us raise as much funds as we can to take one worry off Amanda and family right now as they are going through any family’s worst nightmare.”

Fans who were in the upper tier of the stadium described chaotic and slippery conditions in the stands, alleging that many people were visibly intoxicated and the steps were slick with beer.