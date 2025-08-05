Noel Gallagher hit out at Oasis fans at the Wembley concert on Sunday night (3 August) after the crowd boo’d him.

Noel said to the crowd on Sunday night “anyone here from Manchester?” to which parts of the crowd started booing. The Oasis superstar replied: “No don’t give it your boo’ing I don’t want to hear it.

“You wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Manchester”. To which the crowd erupted in laughs.

The same occurred on Saturday night at Wembley when Noel also asked the crowd if there were any Mancunians. That time the star replied with: “What you f****g booing for? You're only here because of Mancunians.

“You're only here because of Manchester aren't you? You want to be us? What you booing for?”.

Noel Gallagher hit out at Oasis fans at the Wembley concert on Sunday night (3 August) after the crowd boo’d him. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Noel and brother Liam are performing together for the first time in 16 years following an epic falling out backstage in Paris which caused Oasis to split. On July 4 when the tour kicked off and Cardiff's Principality Stadium witnessed the sight of Liam with his arm around Noel after 16 years.

The brothers also had their arms around each-other hugging on Sunday night at Wembley. The band will next appear in Edinburgh for three gigs on 8, 9 and 12 August and then take their tour to Ireland, Canada, the US and Mexico before returning to Wembley on 27 and 28 September.