The UK's 'unluckiest student' who nearly died after being in two car crashes has put her bad luck to good use - and is now a paramedic saving lives.

The UK's 'unluckiest student' who nearly died after being in two car crashes has put her bad luck to good use - and is now a paramedic saving lives. Kacey Jones was involved in a car crash in June 2021 in Nottingham that left her with a broken back and a brain bleed during what she described as 'the worst gap year'.

After undergoing gruelling spinal surgery and being bed bound for three months 'stubborn' Kacey decided to start her Paramedic sciences degree at the University of East Anglia. The 22-year-old began the course in September 2021 just two weeks after learning to walk again, struggling with chronic back pain and needing the toilet frequently.

In a cruel twist of fate Kacey, who spent a year building up the courage to get back behind the wheel, was involved in a second car crash in May 2024. Although managing to escape physically unharmed, Kacey says it 'took her back' to the first horror crash and made her re-live the psychological trauma.

The healthcare worker, who dubbed herself the 'unluckiest student ever' has now come 'full circle' and became a fully registered paramedic last month. Kacey, who lives in Costessey, Norfolk, said: "I'm the unluckiest student in the UK. I feel so unlucky. Something is always happening. I just have really bad luck.

"I had all these amazing plans for my gap year and spent three months bed bound and in agony. It was the worst gap year ever. I had surgery and walked the next day but I could only do little steps. I was in a wheelchair in recovery for two months and bed bound until I was fully healed to try to fully walk.

"My mum was back to having to put me in the shower and brush my hair. It was really humiliating that I was back in a condition that I was basically a baby. I couldn't walk to the stairs so she'd have to help me to the toilet, it wasn't nice at all, I felt like a burden.

"Then I managed to learn to walk and get myself into further education, built up the courage to sit in an ambulance and then had yet another car crash.”

The first crash happened just a week after Kacey passed her driving test. Kacey said: "It was so scary. I came off a slip road too fast and crashed into a pole and then a tree and into someone's garden.

"I'd only been driving a week, I just passed my test. The whole door was on me, I was crushed by the car, the adrenaline got me out. As I stepped out of the car I realised I couldn't walk. I went to A&E and found out my back was broken and that I had a brain bleed. I damaged my liver, bladder and lungs.

"They turned around to my mum and said 'we have no idea if she's going to make it through the night'. I didn't even know I was going to be here, it was definitely intense. A week after the crash I had spinal surgery to fuse three vertebrates into one. They told me that I was one of the youngest people that had had that surgery. There was a high chance of paralysis or death."

Becoming a paramedic was something Kacey had wanted to be since she was just 14. Kacey said: "I'm definitely very stubborn. I'd only walked for two weeks when I started at university. [People] were adamant that there was no way I could go on a healthcare course if I could barely walk. I knew I was going to make it happen. I had two weeks to train for the fitness test which I passed.

"It definitely was hard, it was a really hard course. I'd only been walking for two weeks and had to learn all this content and sit in lectures for eight hours a day. I was highly medicated and still had dressings on my back. I struggled with PTSD as well. I had a lot of mental and physical problems while doing one of the hardest things of your life, which is a uni degree. It was intense, it wasn't the typical student experience.

"It's a daily impact that I live with chronic back pain. There'll be days where I can't sleep or I can't sit on the sofa because my back gets really tense and I really struggle."

It took Kacey a year to be able to drive a car again and she was involved in a second car crash on May 21 while wearing her paramedic uniform. Kacey said: "I was outside the uni accommodation and on a giveaway junction and some idiot had parked around the give way line so you couldn't see oncoming traffic.

"This van who was going ridiculously fast took out the front of my car. It wasn't a bad crash, [but] it brought me right back to that moment. Ironically, I was going to shift on placement in my paramedic uniform. It brought me back to a vulnerable state, even though I wasn't injured. Being back in that moment wasn't nice."

Kacey, who published a book about her experience while bedbound called 'Nurture and Nature: Collection of Short Poems', believes being 'stubborn' helped her pursue her dream career.

After completing her degree on August 16, Kacey became a fully registered paramedic on August 29. Kacey said: "I wasn't going to let something so awful prevent me from getting to where I want to be. It's full circle now, I'll be saving other people's lives.

"I drove a year after my crash. The first-time driving was hard. I would never drive by myself for a while. I always had my parents in the car with me. It took a lot of courage.

"When I first got in an ambulance and I was in the passenger seat I thought 'this is so fast, this is so scary'. Now I'm used to it. I'm more comfortable behind the wheel but it took me a long time to get back into the car. I'm still waiting to do my blue light course to be able to drive an ambulance in the near future, hopefully.

"I feel confident. When I'm in that healthcare environment I'm very in the zone. All that matters is the patient. Nothing else matters. I'm very grateful I never gave up on that dream, it's the best thing I did. Being stubborn gets you far."