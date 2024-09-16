Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Like Vanessa Feltz, I had emergency surgery to treat a kidney stone but misdiagnosis means I could have died. These are the symptoms you shouldn’t ignore.

Vanessa Feltz has revealed she is in hospital after receiving emergency surgery to treat a kidney stone. Earlier today (September 16) the TV personality posted a video to Instagram to talk about the ‘extraordinary’ pain she suffered from out of nowhere.

It’s great the 64-year-old is raising awareness of this condition. As someone who has also suffered with kidney stones, and became seriously ill as a result, I want as many people as possible to recognise what to look out for so they can get them dealt with, sooner rather than later.

A little over two years ago, I was rushed into surgery to remove a stone blocking the urinary tract, also suffering with sepsis due to the condition being left untreated. As a mother of two young children, I’m angry it went this far - had I known how many red flags I had shown in the months and years leading up to this point, I would have pressed for further investigation.

As it was, all of the medical professionals I’d spoken to, from GPs to midwives, and a paramedic who was taking a shift at my previous GP surgery, all dismissed my symptoms as ‘another UTI’ - a red flag for kidney stones in itself. The debilitating pain I’d felt which then went away, another sign, especially given my history of infection, was also ignored.

The day before I was hospitalised, I was diagnosed - over the telephone - with a stomach ulcer and prescribed medication to treat that. Needless to say, I did not have a stomach ulcer. At that stage, I was so poorly, I literally felt like I was dying and all I was offered was a phonecall.

Broadcaster and TV personality Vanessa Feltz has been rushed to hospital for emergency surgery. | Instagram/@vanessfeltzofficial

Luckily, my sister visited, recognised the signs of sepsis and called an ambulance. And so began my journey to recovery, from surgery to remove the stone, to lithotripsy to deal with other larger stones, to my new-found obsession with drinking water.

Kidney stones symptoms

According to the NHS, Kidney stones most often affect people aged 30 to 60 - a category I firmly fell into in my early 40s. As a matter of interest, stomach ulcers are most commonly found in people aged 55-65.

It’s important not to rule yourself out, as kidney stones is a condition that is also fairly common, with around 3 in 20 men and up to 2 in 20 women developing them at some stage of their lives. There are different causes too, so just because you are well hydrated, it doesn’t mean you won’t get them - though it certainly helps. Lesson learned.

People can have a kidney stone for some time and not actually know. Very small stones are unlikely to cause many symptoms, says the NHS, and may go undetected, passing out painlessly when you pee. Larger kidney stones like mine and Vanessa's however, can cause symptoms, including:

Pain in the side of your tummy (abdomen) or groin – men may have pain in their testicles

High temperature

Feeling sweaty

Severe pain that comes and goes

Feeling sick or vomiting

Blood in your urine

Urine infection

If the ureter (the tube that connects your kidney to your bladder) becomes blocked, like in my situation, it can cause a kidney infection. The symptoms of a kidney infection are similar to symptoms of kidney stones, but may also include:

A high temperature

Chills and shivering

Feeling very weak or tired

Cloudy and bad-smelling urine

If you are suffering with these symptoms, especially if you have a history of UTIs, I would urge you to ask your GP if you can be checked for kidney stones. There are a number of non-invasive treatments now available, and treating them now could save you from emergency treatment, and potentially even sepsis, later.