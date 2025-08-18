Families were turned away and told to “get off site” at a popular Haven holiday park in North Wales.

The Presthaven Sands beach resort in North Wales was forced to cancel booked holidays over the weekend after a Welsh Water burst main caused water supply issues to properties across Flintshire. The venue said there had been a 'major drop in water pressure' on Friday (August 15) and that due to loss of water supply, main facilities in the park had to close.

This also meant that holidaymakers and private lettings arrivals could not have their bookings honoured. Haven has apologised to affected customers.

In an update on Saturday, the park issued a further statement on social media saying that although work was being undertaken to fix the issue, that its facilities were still unable to be reopened and that customers were being refunded for their booked stays. Angry holidaymakers took to Facebook.

One user wrote: “I have just been informed by my caravan owner there is no water at Presthaven Sands and they are closing the camp? Does anyone know anything about this?”.

Another said: “Can anybody help my friends out. The have just got to Presthaven Sands, been told to get off site due to water. Can't get a refund for 5 to 7 days. 2 adults, 3 boys, 12, 9 who has ADHD and a 4 month old baby. Children are gutted.”

It was later announced on Sunday morning that the park's water supply had been fully restored and that the park would fully open again on Monday. Welsh Water issued a statement on the incident at 3pm on Sunday (August 17) confirming that the supply of water had been restored to the majority of properties impacted by the burst water main and that the firm was 'working tirelessly' to restore supplies to those still affected.

Bottled water stations were also set up until Monday in three areas. A Haven spokesperson told Manchester Evening News: "As the result of a failure of a Welsh Water main, the Presthaven park and much of the surrounding area was left without water.

“We are extremely sorry that this meant we had to take the difficult decision to close the park to holiday makers on Friday. We really do appreciate just how disappointing this is to everyone who's had their holiday disrupted.

"Water has been restored today (Sunday) and we will be re-opening tomorrow (Monday)."