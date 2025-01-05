Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major motorway was forced to close for 12 hours after the body of a man was found in the road.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tragic discovery was made yesterday morning (Saturday 4 January) after Greater Manchester Police were called following reports of a man on the M61 southbound at junction 6, close to Middlebrook in Bolton. Emergency services rushed to the scene where the man was sadly found dead.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Now, the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit and Bolton CID (Criminal Investigation Department) having launched a joint investigation into the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to National Highway, the highway was closed for most of yesterday during the investigation before it reopened at around 7pm. Police are also appealing for any witnesses with information to come forward. Motorists who were driving nearby and might have dashcam footage have also been asked to contact the police.

A major motorway was forced to close for 12 hours after the body of a man was found in the road. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

In a statement Greater Manchester Police said: 'At approximately 4:30am this morning (Saturday 4 January), police were called to reports of a concern for welfare of a man on the M61. Emergency services attended and sadly a deceased male was found on the M61 southbound at junction 6 (Middlebrook). There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

“The Serious Collision Investigation Unit and Bolton CID are currently undertaking a joint investigation. Officers are now appealing for any witnesses who may have been present in the area at the time to make a report to police.

“This includes appealing to anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage. You can make a report by calling 0161 856 5757 quoting incident number 438 of 4/1/25.”