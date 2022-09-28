The toy store filed for bankruptcy in five years ago with stores across the UK closing as a result

A website under the name Toys R Us has fuelled rumours that the business is back. (Credit: Getty Images)

Retailer Toys R Us is back in business after a new website appeared online.

The toy shop was one of the most most popular in the field during the height of its popularity. However, UK locations closed their shutter for the final time after Toys R Us was placed into bankruptcy.

But with the upcoming Christmas period, could a return be on the cards for the toy retailer? Here’s everything we know about the situation so far.

Has Toys R Us returned?

The return of Toys R Us was marked as a new website appeared online at toysrus.co.uk. It comes ahead of the Christmas rush for presents, with parents and families around the country looking to stock up on gifts for their little ones.

The company first revealed intentions to return in October 2021. A statement on the website reads: “We are relaunching in the UK in 2022 as a brand new Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us, and we can’t wait to support you as we grow and develop together over the coming weeks, months, and years.”

Advertisement

Will Toys R Us only be available online?

The business will operate as an online-only retailer. There are already around 14,000 items on the site, available with next-day delivery.

Toys R Us operated 105 stores within the UK while it operated bricks and mortar premises. In its October 2021 statement, Toys R Us hinted that physical stores could follow the launch of the website.

Speaking prior to the website launch, Toys ‘R’ Us Australia chief executive Louis Mittoni said: “I’m very excited to welcome over 100 years of retailing experience in our new team, who will lead the relaunch our iconic brand back into the UK market in the next few months.

“We have an amazing toy and baby buying team, which I believe is the best in the country.”

Advertisement

When did Toys R Us close in the UK?

Toys R U had been a mainstay in the UK following its initial launch in 1985. However, the American brand was placed into bankruptcy in 2018 in the UK.