Jason Manford - Like Me tour continues this weekend at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff

Jason Manford will continue his Like Me tour across the UK.

He will play shows in Cardiff and Hull over the next couple of days.

The tour will continue through October and November.

Here is all you need to know:

What shows is Jason Manford playing this weekend?

He is playing a show at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff today (8 October).

Advertisement

The next show will be on Wednesday (12 October) at the Bonus Arena in Hull.

What venues is he playing?

Today’s show is at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff

Can you get tickets?

Tickets are “low availability” on Ticketmaster’s website.

The cheapest available ticket cost £41.80 each.

Advertisement

Jason Manford

What time does the Cardiff show start?

The doors will open at 6.30pm. The show itself will begin at 7.15pm. It is scheduled to end at 10.15pm.

What are the tour dates in October?

Saturday 8 October - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Wednesday 12 October - Bonus Arena, Hull

Thursday 13 October - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Friday 14 October - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Saturday 15 October - AO Arena, Manchester

Wednesday 19 October - Gala Theatre, Durham

Thursday 20 October - Barbican Theatre, York

Friday 21 October - Pavillions, Plymouth

Saturday 22 October - Brighton Centre, Brighton

Sunday 23 October - Rose Theatre, Kingston

Friday 28 October - Town Hall, Loughborough

Saturday 29 October - Town Hall, Loughborough

Sunday 30 October - Theatre Royal, Wakefield

Advertisement

What have the reviewers said about the tour?