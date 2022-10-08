Jason Manford tour: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena show, start time, tickets, timings
Jason Manford - Like Me tour continues this weekend at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff
Jason Manford will continue his Like Me tour across the UK.
He will play shows in Cardiff and Hull over the next couple of days.
The tour will continue through October and November.
Most Popular
Here is all you need to know:
What shows is Jason Manford playing this weekend?
He is playing a show at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff today (8 October).
Advertisement
The next show will be on Wednesday (12 October) at the Bonus Arena in Hull.
What venues is he playing?
Today’s show is at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff
Can you get tickets?
Tickets are “low availability” on Ticketmaster’s website.
The cheapest available ticket cost £41.80 each.
Advertisement
What time does the Cardiff show start?
The doors will open at 6.30pm. The show itself will begin at 7.15pm. It is scheduled to end at 10.15pm.
What are the tour dates in October?
- Saturday 8 October - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
- Wednesday 12 October - Bonus Arena, Hull
- Thursday 13 October - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- Friday 14 October - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- Saturday 15 October - AO Arena, Manchester
- Wednesday 19 October - Gala Theatre, Durham
- Thursday 20 October - Barbican Theatre, York
- Friday 21 October - Pavillions, Plymouth
- Saturday 22 October - Brighton Centre, Brighton
- Sunday 23 October - Rose Theatre, Kingston
- Friday 28 October - Town Hall, Loughborough
- Saturday 29 October - Town Hall, Loughborough
- Sunday 30 October - Theatre Royal, Wakefield
Advertisement
What have the reviewers said about the tour?
The Press and Journal wrote: “Jason Manford proves laughter really is the best medicine as he takes to the stage in Aberdeen”.
Shropshire Star said: “Jason Manford worth the two-year wait”.