A man has pleaded guilty to murdering two women and attempting to kill two other people in a stabbing attack in Milton Keynes on Christmas Day.

Jazwell Brown, 49, admitted killing Joanne Pearson, 38, and Teohna Grant, 24, at an address in Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, on December 25, 2023. He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Bradley Latter, 29, and a teenage boy during the same incident, in which he was armed with a kitchen knife.

Brown appeared at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday, where he confirmed his identity and entered guilty pleas to two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a knife in a public place, and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a Staffordshire bull terrier.

Police were called to the property at around 6.30pm on Christmas Day. Joanne Pearson and Teohna Grant were pronounced dead at the scene, while Mr Latter and the teenage boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Initially, police believed the dog injured in the attack had died, but it has since been confirmed the animal survived.

Jazwell Brown has been described as a 'dangerous man' by police. Photo: TVP

Defence barrister Charles Miskin KC told the court that Brown had shown remorse for his actions and was “profoundly sorry.” Brown, of Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on May 22.

Following the hearing, Celia Mardon of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This was an inexplicable attack which has done irreversible damage – robbing two women of their lives and seriously injuring two others.

“The strength of the prosecution’s case, which featured compelling witness, CCTV and forensic evidence, gave Jazwell Brown little choice but to admit his guilt, and we are pleased that those affected by this tragic event have been spared the process of a trial.

While we may never know why Brown committed such mindless violence, we must remember the two lives that were needlessly lost. Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Joanne and Teohna, and we hope that today’s result provides them with some closure.”