A family have paid tribute to a “generous soul” after her tragic death.

Joanna Hills, 36, was killed in a four-vehicle collision, and her family are mourning the loss of a “daughter, granddaughter, mother, partner, sister and friend”.

They said: “Joanna is a much-loved daughter, granddaughter, mother, partner, sister and friend. She was a kind and generous soul who would do anything for anyone, regardless of the situation.

Joanna Hills, 36, who died in a four-car collision in Althorne, Essex on October 1, 2025 | Issued by Essex Police

“She will be truly missed and never replaced.”

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and are now looking for the driver of a blue Mini, with a white/light coloured roof and white wing mirrors, to get in touch. Officers said: “It is believed this vehicle was in the area at the time of the collision and the occupants could have vital information which could help us.”

The crash happened in at the junction of Fambridge Road and Lower Burnham Road in Althorne, Essex, just after 6.30pm on Wednesday, October 1. Joanna was Hullbridge, about 13 miles away. A man in his 70s also died at the scene.

Essex Police still want to hear from anyone with information. They can submit a report online or by using the police’s Live Chat service, or call 101.