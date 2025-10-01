“God wrapped you swiftly in his arms and flew you straight to heaven.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the touching words said in a family’s tribute to a dad who has died at the age of just 43.

Andrew Freakley died in a tragic accident last week.

In a tribute to him, Andrew’s family said: “A loveable rogue, with a heart of gold, you have left us with a great big hole. A loving son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, partner and friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“God has decided he's got a job for you, son, in the heavenly garden above, instead of down here on earth. He wrapped you swiftly in his arms and flew you straight to heaven.

Andrew Freakley, 43, died in an accident | Issued by Staffordshire Police

“Now, you can ride free and easy, knowing how much we loved you, and in return, you loved us. You will be deeply missed.

“Always remembered in the cheeky stories shared together, with all our family and friends. Love always.”

The 43-year-old, of Stoke on Trent, was riding a black Yamaha at about 5.10pm on Thursday, September 25 when he was in a collision with a car on Park Hall Road in the city, near the business village. Police say nothing could be done to save him and that he died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the car, a red Volvo S80 was not injured and stayed to talk to police.

Police collision investigators still want to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area with any information or dashcam footage which could help their investigation.

Call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 517 of 25 September, or message using Live Chat on their website. You can also get in touch with collision investigators directly by emailing [email protected]