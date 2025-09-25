The heartbroken family of a hardworking dad who died while at work have paid a tearful tribute to him.

Ryan Roberts was injured while working at a property, say police. He was taken to hospital, but sadly, he later died, leaving behind his partner and two daughters.

His family said: “Ryan tragically passed away at just 34 years old. His cherished partner Kirsty and two beautiful daughters Jaida and Talia are absolutely devastated by his sudden passing.

Ryan Roberts, 34, who died while working on a property. His family have released a tribute to him | Issued by Dyfed-Powys Police

“Ryan was a family man, his dog T boy was never far from his side, he loved Liverpool football club and had a real passion for his work. He had pure talent! Ryan was a genuine, loving, caring, funny, hardworking and loyal character. He could light up any room he entered, he would do anything for anyone and was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“Ryan was the best partner, dad, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend anyone could ever wish for. His family and friends are deeply saddened by his death and will forever love and miss him.”

Dyfed-Powys police officers are working with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the circumstances of his death. A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligent manslaughter. He has been released under investigation pending further police actions, and a 64-year-old man was also voluntary interviewed in connection with the incident.

Ryan was working at a property in the Llangwm area of Pembrokeshire in west Wales, and died on Friday, September 12.