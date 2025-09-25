An “intelligent and vibrant” young woman killed in a tragic accident had “an extraordinary passion for life”, her devastated family has said.

Natalia Salajska died after a collision between her green Kawaski EX400 motorbike and a blue Citroen C1 car. Emergency services attended, but Natalia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family has paid tribute to her in a statement, saying: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our daughter, Natalia Salajska. She was just 23, full of promise and deeply loved.

“Natalia was an intelligent, vibrant young woman with an extraordinary passion for life. She was fearless in being true to herself and inspired everyone around her with her sharp mind, dedication, and spark.

Natalia Salajska, who died in a tragic accident | Issued by Police Scotland

“To her family and friends, she was not only a daughter but also a beloved granddaughter, a proud step-sister, a soul mate, a source of pride, and an amazing friend. We are grateful for the outpouring of love, kindness, and support at this difficult time”.

The 36-year-old male driver of the car was checked at the scene.

Sergeant Louise Beale, from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Natalia at this difficult time, and we will continue to offer them support. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I would again appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to come forward if they have any information that could assist with our enquiries.

"We'd like to thank members of the public who stopped at the time of the crash and provided their assistance.”

It happened on the A803 near Linlithgow Bridge in Scotland at about 8.35pm on Friday, September 19. Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3567 of 19 September, 2025.